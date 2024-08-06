Charlton Athletic leading Barnsley in pursuit of Arsenal man

Charlton Athletic are leading Barnsley in the race for Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein, according to a report from The Athletic

Charlton Athletic and Barnsley will both be hoping to fight it out at the top end of the League One table when the new campaign comes around.

The Addicks are tipped to make big strides forward as manager Nathan Jones embarks on his first full season at the helm. As for the Tykes, Darrell Clarke is the man tasked with leading the club to promotion glory after play-off heartbreak in back-to-back seasons.

One man Barnsley have had on their radar as a transfer target is Arsenal shot-stopper Karl Hein. The 22-year-old previously spent time on loan at Reading but mainly plays a back-up role with the Gunners.

Now though, The Athletic states the Yorkshire outfit are behind Charlton Athletic in the race for his signature.

Arsenal are set to let Hein out on a temporary basis with ample cover in place for number one David Raya. Conversations have begun over a loan move, and it seems the Addicks hold the upper hand at this stage.

Hein has a year left on his deal at the Emirates and will be keen to gain more senior experience.

Loan exit beckons

While it remains to be seen just where Hein ends up, a loan move looks to be his best option.

The vast majority of his game time as been for youth level with his clubs, though the 22-year-old is a 30-time Estonia international. That level of pedigree would be welcomed by both Charlton Athletic and Barnsley.

Whoever can offer him the strongest guarantee of game time will likely be in the best position to sign him.

Perhaps that is what is giving Charlton Athletic the upper hand in this pursuit, considering Barnsley have already signed a new goalkeeper this summer. Jackson Smith came in from Walsall and may well hold down the number one spot in his maiden campaign.

Competition at The Valley

If Charlton Athletic are able to make good on their position in the Hein race, he should be in line for the starting spot.

It had been said that both Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Harry Isted could move on from The Valley this summer. The latter has joined Burton Albion, but Will Mannion has been signed.

He would likely be the main competition for a starting spot with Hein, especially if Maynard-Brewer moves to pastures new.

Barnsley may well want to bring Hein in to battle with new signing Smith for the place in Clarke’s side. Time will tell just how the battle pans out though as an Arsenal exit beckons.