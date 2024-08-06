Burnley stance emerges as Manchester United transfer development deals potential blow

Burnley are prepared to sell Sander Berge as Manchester United consider him as an alternative to Manuel Ugarte, according to The Athletic

Burnley will be widely expected to lose some more players over the final month of the window.

The Clarets’ relegation from the top-flight has led to inevitable departures but as Premier League clubs’ pre-season campaigns progress, they’ll start to push on with recruitment drives. That could spell bad news for the Turf Moor outfit, who will hope to retain key players.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Among the star men is midfielder Sander Berge, who only joined last summer. The 26-year-old was one of the standout players despite the struggles at Burnley, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Reports last week stated Manchester United have been considering the former Sheffield United as a potential alternative to Manuel Ugarte. Now, it seems there is a possibility their interest will firm up.

Transfer guru David Ornstein reported for The Athletic on Monday night that the Red Devils were turning away from PSG ace Ugarte in their defensive midfielder hunt given the sizeable asking price.

They’re now exploring other options, and The Athletic has reinforced claims of interest in Berge.

The Burnley star is indeed someone under consideration at Old Trafford and contact with his representatives has been made. And, in addition, the Clarets are prepared to sell the midfielder.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

Could Manchester United turn to Berge?

It had been said that Manchester United’s pursuit for Ugarte would advance once PSG signed Portuguese starlet Joao Neves. However, that deal has gone through, and these new developments have followed.

Given concerns over the price tag, it could be that Berge is an ideal alternative.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

By no means will Burnley let him go on the cheap, but he’ll cost far less than the over £50m that would have been required for Ugarte. That could spell bad news for the Clarets, who may have been hoping to retain the star midfielder.

However, given how he thrived in the Premier League and the fact he has dominated in the Championship before, it’s perhaps unsurprising that the club are prepared to let him move on this summer.

There will be a price tag to meet though, so time will tell if anyone conjures up the money to prise him away from Turf Moor after just one year.

Departures inevitable?

New boss Scott Parker has been able to bring in some new players of his own. Vaclav Hladky, Lucas Pires and Andreas Hountondji have been signed under his watch at Burnley.

Loan-to-buy moves for Mike Tresor and Maxime Esteve have been sealed too, while the terms of Shurandy Sambo’s signing were agreed while Vincent Kompany was still at the helm.

Given the size of the squad at Turf Moor though, it seems inevitable that players will move on over the coming weeks.

Parker needs a far more streamlined squad to work efficiently, so those behind the scenes will need to work hard to move men on before the window closes on August 30th.