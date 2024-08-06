Bristol City man given green light to join title winners on loan

Bristol City defender Raphael Araoye has joined Yeovil Town on loan, as announced by their official club website

Bristol City have let the youngster join the National League side on a temporary basis until January. He will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt at Huish Park over the next few months under the guidance of former Peterborough United, Notts County and Swindon Town boss Mark Cooper.

Image courtesy of: ISABEL INFANTES/REUTERS.

Araoye, 19, is under contract at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2025 meaning he only has a year left on his deal with the Championship side. They will have a decision to make regarding his long-term future.

In the meantime though, the Robins have confirmed his move to Yeovil Town and will keep tabs on his development in the fifth tier. The Glovers were promoted from the National League South last season after winning the title and face Hartlepool United on the opening day.

Araoye’s move to Yeovil Town is a good chance for him to get some more experience and boost his development.

Bristol City will have a decision to make this winter about what to do with him when his deal with the Glovers expires. It will depend on how well he performs.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

He has been on the books of the Robins for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks.

The centre-back has been a regular at various different youth levels and was handed his first professional contract back in 2022.

Although he has been on the bench for Bristol City’s senior team, he hasn’t made a competitive appearance yet.

He had a loan stint away at Weston-super-Mare last term and played 15 times.

What next for Bristol City

Araoye is temporarily leaving behind a Bristol City side who are preparing for the new season. They are gearing up for their first full campaign under the guidance of former MK Dons and Oxford United boss Liam Manning.

They head to the MKM Stadium this weekend to face Hull City and will be eager to start with a win in East Yorkshire. Their upcoming opponents have lost a host of key players this summer such as Jacob Greaves, Jaden Philogene and Ozan Tufan, as well as loanees like Liam Delap, Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho, so their squad is looking very thin.

The Robins have bolstered their ranks by acquiring striker Sinclair Armstrong from league rivals QPR. They have also landed Fally Mayulu and Yu Hirakawa.