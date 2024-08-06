Brighton to send former Swansea City goalkeeper back to Championship

Brighton and Hove Albion are planning to send goalkeeper Carl Rushworth back to the Championship this summer, as per The Athletic

Brighton are preparing for life after Roberto De Zerbi in the Premier League.

The Italian boss replaced Graham Potter when he left for Chelsea and he continued to take the Seagulls on an upwards trajectory at first.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

However, they finished just 11th last season and De Zerbi left and has been replaced by Fabian Hürzeler.

The German boss is about to experience English football for the first time, but he is still getting his squad in order ahead of the season kicking off.

Rushworth, 23, has come through the ranks on the south coast.

He joined Brighton following spells with Huddersfield Town and Halifax Town, and has made a combined 27 appearances for Brighton in both their U18 and U21 sides.

However, it doesn’t appear as if the Seagulls have a part for him to play just yet and The Athletic are reporting that Rushworth is set to be sent out on loan this summer, but Brighton have no intention of selling the Englishman.

The Championship is apparently where he will end up with Andy Naylor claiming several second tier clubs are interested, but none are named in the report.

Rushworth has had a fair share of spells in the Football League so far in his career.

His first loan move from Brighton saw him join Walsall in League Two. During the 2021/22 season he made 43 fourth tier appearances, and kept 11 clean sheets for his club.

He returned to Brighton and was then sent out to League One where he played 42 third tier games for Lincoln City, keeping an impressive 19 clean sheets in the league for the Imps.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Last year he spent the campaign on loan in Wales with Swansea City. He played in all 46 Championship games for the Swans and kept nine clean sheets.

The 23-year-old is slowly building a good portfolio of experience, and another year in the second tier this year could line him nicely for either a top flight chance or a permanent move next summer.

The calm before the storm

The 2024/25 season gets underway this week.

The Championship, League One and League Two are just days away from starting and the time is upon us to enjoy another year of drama and entertainment.

It will be interesting to see which side’s flourish this season, and which struggle with three places in the Premier League up for grabs as the ultimate prize.

It’s in Rushworth’s best interests to seal his move as soon as possible, but it’s important Brighton send him somewhere best-suited for his development.

The transfer window doesn’t shut until the end of this month and it will be intriguing to see which clubs are named as interested in the 23-year-old goalkeeper this year.