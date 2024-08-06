Bradford City man emerges on radar of promoted club

Bradford City striker Jake Young has emerged on the radar of Crawley Town , according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Bradford City have a decision to make regarding the future of the player this summer. His contract at Valley Parade expires next summer so they risk losing him for free in June 2025 if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

Young, 23, moved to West Yorkshire back in 2022 and has since scored four goals in 17 appearances in all competitions. He has been a regular for them over the course of this current pre-season but it remains to be seen at this stage whether he will be sticking around.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Nixon on Patreon, Crawley Town have joined the chase for his signature. The same source has recently suggested that Stevenage are admirers too.

Young spent time at Sheffield United as a youngster after joining the Blades from non-league Guiseley.

The Huddersfield-born man joined Forest Green Rovers in 2020 and scored 12 goals in 62 games during his time in Gloucestershire.

Bradford City then lured him back closer to home two years ago but he hasn’t quite been able to make the impact he would have hoped to with his current team.

Injuries have hit him though and he may feel he has unfinished business with Graham Alexander’s side.

He was loaned out to Barrow in his first year before linking up with Swindon Town last summer on a temporary basis.

Young was prolific for the Robins and fired 16 goals in 26 matches in all competitions in Wiltshire. However, his time at the County Ground was cut short last January.

Bradford City now need to weigh up what to do with him next amid attention from the league above. Cutting ties with him would free up space and funds in their squad.

What next for Crawley Town target?

Crawley Town would need to see off competition from Stevenage if they are to get Young.

He could be seen by the Red Devils as someone to add more competition and depth to their striking department.

They have lost a few key players over recent times and could do with bringing in some more reinforcements to ensure they are ready for the new campaign.

Crawley Town won promotion last term after beating Crewe Alexandra in the play-off final at Wembley. They went up along with big spenders Stockport County and Wrexham, as well as Mansfield Town.