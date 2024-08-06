Bolton Wanderers keen on move for 26-year-old

Bolton Wanderers remain keen on Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan this summer, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 05.08.24, 16.49).

Bolton Wanderers have seen a bid rejected by Dundee already in this window as they look to lure him down to the Football League. Scottish Premiership side Hibs have also seen an approach rebuffed.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

McCowan, 26, is out of contract next year and his current club face a real battle to keep hold of him amid interest from elsewhere. He scored the equaliser against rivals Dundee United over the weekend in their 2-2 draw.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Sky Sports, the Trotters are still interested in signing him before the end of the month but face competition from Easter Road. Celtic have also been mentioned as a team who have kept tabs on him over recent times, as well as some unnamed Championship and MLS outfits.

Bolton Wanderers target Dundee ace

Bolton Wanderers could see McCowan as someone to inject more quality into their ranks.

The Scotsman started out as a youngster at East End United before linking up with Ayr United.

Image courtesy of: ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS.

He rose up through the academy ranks of the Spiders and penned his first professional contract back in 2017.

McCowan broke into the first-team and went on to score 19 goals in 78 games in all competitions, helping them gain promotion to the Scottish Championship in 2018.

His performances alerted the attention of Dundee and they swooped in for him in 2021. He has since become one of their most prized assets.

The Greenock-born man has fired 27 goals in 122 outings for the Dens Park outfit.

McCowan played an important role in their promotion to the Scottish Premiership under former Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer a couple of years ago.

His future at Dundee is up in the air now though and it remains to be seen whether he will still be there beyond the deadline.

What next for Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers were beaten in the play-off final in the last campaign by Oxford United at Wembley.

They will be eyeing promotion to the Championship again and have the chance to bring in more players over the coming weeks.

Although McCowan has never played outside of Scotland, he could give the Trotters something different and the fact he is left-footed would give them another dimension going forward.

Ian Evatt’s side face an away trip down to London this weekend on the opening day as they lock horns with Leyton Orient. They then have a Carabao Cup clash against Mansfield Town at home next Tuesday.