Bolton Wanderers reach agreement over Bundesliga transfer swoop

Bolton Wanderers are out for redemption after tasting play-off heartbreak once again last season.

They avenged their 2023 defeat to Barnsley at the semi-final stage by defeating them over two legs at the same stage, but they were soundly defeated by Oxford United in the Wembley final to miss out on promotion to the Championship.

It means the pressure is on Ian Evatt and his squad to deliver this time around. New signings have been made and more irons are in the fire at the ToughSheet Community Stadium.

Now, it seems a fresh face is closing in on a move to the club.

Writing on X, reporter Pete O’Rourke has said that Bolton Wanderers have agreed a deal to sign wing-back Jordi Osei-Tutu, who is on the books in Germany with Bundesliga club VfL Bochum. O’Rourke states an agreement over a two-year contract has been reached between the relevant parties.

Understand Bolton have agreed a deal to sign Bochum defender Jordi Osei-Tutu.

Osei-Tutu, 25, is an Englishman abroad and has been since 2022. He was snapped up by Bochum after leaving the Arsenal youth ranks but has dropped down the pecking order and is set for a return to these shores.

EFL experience

The majority of football Osei-Tutu played in England was at academy level with Arsenal.

He made 30 appearances for their U23s and 29 for their U18s, though never played for the first-team.

However, the former Gunners prospect will have EFL experience to his name as he prepares to make the move to Bolton Wanderers. He has been tested in both the Championship and League One during loan spells away from the Emirates Stadium in his youth.

Osei-Tutu played 16 times in a stint with Rotherham United, chipping in with one goal along the way. Spells with Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest saw him endure injury problems though, appearing a combined total of 13 times across his spells with the duo.

Evatt’s options on the right

Bolton Wanderers will almost certainly persist with the wing-back system that has served them well under Evatt.

Osei-Tutu has played as a full-back and even at winger before, so the wing-back role will be ideal for him. His main competitor for the starting spot will be Josh Dacres-Cogley, who made a great impression in his maiden campaign last time around.

Randell Williams is also an option out wide, as is Gethin Jones, though the latter is a more defensive-minded player. Carlos Mendes Gomes could also fill in if needs be, but like Williams, he is more of a winger.

Osei-Tutu should be great competition for Dacres-Cogley, hopefully helping get the best out of both players.