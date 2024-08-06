Blackburn Rovers short of £1.25m price-tag for goalkeeper target

Blackburn Rovers maintain interest in goalkeeper Jeffrey de Lange, but are still short of the asking price set by his club Go Ahead Eagles, as per Alan Nixon

Blackburn Rovers are set for another year in the Championship and they will be hoping for a more positive campaign this time around.

John Eustace’s side were threatened by relegation last season, but they did survive the drop finishing three points above Birmingham City.

They had a big summer ahead of them at the end of last season and whether they’ve done enough at this stage remians to be seen. However, they are still looking to recruit.

De Lange, 26, played 34 Eredivisie games last season for Go Ahead Eagles. He kept 11 clean sheets in the Netherlands’ top flight as his side made it to the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Blackburn Rovers have had long-standing interest in him this summer, and that is still the case. But, they remain a way off the Dutch club’s valuation.

Nixon reports that Rovers are currently willing to offer around £800,000, whilst Go Ahead Eagles are wanting £1.25m. It is believed personal terms won’t be a problem, but for now the Dutch side are not budging on their asking price.

A strong signing

The 26-year-old shot stopper would add quality to Blackburn Rovers’ side.

De Lange has 70 appearances under his belt in the Eredivisie and he has registered some good performances at a high level.

He is under contract at Go Ahead Eagles for another two years and therefore his side are under no pressure to sell him this season, therefore Rovers may need to find the extra funds from somewhere if they are to entice the Dutch side into a deal this summer.

The season ahead

Blackburn Rovers need to focus on stabilising this year.

They cannot afford to be in another relegation battle and it’s vital they get off to a good start and build some momentum early on this time around.

The summer transfer window doesn’t shut until the end of this month and there’s still plenty of time to get this deal and others across the line.

However, that means there is still time for some of Blackburn Rovers’ key players to depart and should the likes of Sammie Szmodics leave then they may struggle in forward areas unless they target an adequate replacement.

The season gets underway this week and Blackburn Rovers are playing on the opening night. They are set to face off against Derby County this Friday. This game will be a good marker for where they are at given the Rams have just been promoted from League One and may well struggle at first in the second tier.