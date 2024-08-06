European club unwilling to meet Blackburn Rovers’ €10m player valuation

Blackburn Rovers star Sammie Szmodics is the subject of persisting interest from Galatasaray but the club are unwilling to pay €10m for him, as per Fanatik (via Sport Witness ).

Blackburn Rovers have been able to focus on more positive matters in the transfer market of late.

A much-needed influx of signings has boosted the mood at Ewood Park with the start of the new season around the corner. However, the work is far from done on the transfer front, and speculation over the fate of star man Sammie Szmodics is persisting.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Ipswich Town are among the strongest admirers of the prolific attacking midfielder, who has been left out of pre-season fixtures of late amid the expected move from the Championship club.

Galatasaray have also eyed the 28-year-old, and fresh claims have emerged over their interest.

As per a report from Turkish outlet Fanatik, Gala are unwilling to meet the Blackburn Rovers asking price for Szmodics. They’re still keen to try and strike a cheaper deal but at the €10m (around £8.6m) fee reported in the country’s media, they will not be moving for the Irishman.

Szmodics has two years left on his deal at Ewood Park with an option to extend included.

An unlikely move

Of course, there are reasons a Galatasaray move would be attractive for Szmodics.

The Turkish Super Lig offers a good level of football and a path into the European game. That would be an extremely attractive prospect for the Blackburn Rovers star, who has worked his way up the Football League ladder over the years.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

However, at barely £8.6m, it’s incredibly tough to see Gala striking a deal with Rovers.

Ipswich Town will likely offer far more, and the direct progression to the Premier League makes sense. Blackburn will want to sell Szmodics to the highest bidder if they are to cash in, and with Galatasaray unwilling to pay even £8.6m, it seems highly unlikely that they will be trumping other admirers in the fight.

Replacements already in?

To try and fill the gap left by Szmodics’ likely departure, Blackburn Rovers have recruited two strikers.

It will be hoped Makhtar Gueye and Yuki Ohashi can take up the goalscoring mantle at Ewood Park next season. Andi Weimann also offers his services as a hard-working attacking midfielder for Rovers.

The money from a Szmodics sale may well go towards adding another attacking midfielder to the ranks.

However, but with three new forwards in place, it will be hoped John Eustace’s side have the firepower in place to cope with the loss of the man who kept them in the Championship last season.