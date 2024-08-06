3 loan defenders Blackburn Rovers should eye amid Alfie Gilchrist, James Hill developments

Blackburn Rovers are in the market for a right-sided defender this summer, but two players linked look unlikely to join the club.

Blackburn Rovers are ramping up their summer recruitment drive but thus far, the loan market hasn’t been utilised by John Eustace and co.

It’s been a fruitful route for additions over years gone by, and there has been interest in temporary deals for another right-sided defender. Alfie Gilchrist and James Hill can both play as centre-backs or right-backs and have been linked with Rovers this summer.

However, Gilchrist is set to join Sheffield United, and a Hill reunion is said to be very unlikely.

As such, Blackburn Rovers must turn their focus elsewhere in the hunt for another defensive recruit. Here, we put forward three right-sided defensive prospects from the Premier League that should be under consideration at Ewood Park…

Bashir Humphreys – Chelsea

With Gilchrist heading for Bramall Lane, the Chelsea ranks could still hold an option for Blackburn Rovers.

21-year-old defender Humphreys can play as a centre-back, right-back or defensive midfielder and could benefit from another spell in the Championship. After a previous stay in Germany with SC Paderborn, he spent last season with Swansea City.

The youngster is a reliable presence in position and has developed well since making his senior breakthrough in recent seasons. A campaign with Rovers, who are a top developer of young players, could help him level up once more.

Mason Holgate – Everton

This one is admittedly an ambitious suggestion, but Holgate continues to fall down the pecking order at Everton and after spells with Southampton and Sheffield United last season, it would not be a surprise if he moved on from Goodison Park this summer.

The 27-year-old plays at both centre-back and right-back and could do with a transfer to breathe life back into his career this summer.

A drop to the Championship, especially one threatened by relegation last season, may not be on his radar. However, Holgate needs a strong spell to revitalise his career and a motivational boss like Eustace could do that for him, so Blackburn Rovers should explore a deal.

Ji-soo Kim – Brentford

19-year-old South Korean prospect Kim is a little known talent but he could be one of the next great players to come from the nation. He had a glowing reputation back in his native before Brentford snapped him up last summer.

The Bees are excellent talent spotters, so that speaks volumes about the potential he possesses.

Kim played senior football in South Korea but the chance may well arise for him to prove himself on these shores soon. It remains to be seen what Brentford have planned for him, but Kim could be a great loan option at the heart of defence for Blackburn Rovers.