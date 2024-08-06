Barnsley and Northampton Town have eyed Premier League striker amid Hibs pursuit

Barnsley and Northampton Town have also looked at Fulham striker Kieron Bowie this summer but are poised to lose out to Hibs, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record

Barnsley and Northampton Town have eyed a potential swoop for the Premier League man in this transfer window. He has spent the past two years on loan with the latter and they have been keen on bringing him back to Sixfields.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Bowie, 21, made 85 appearances in all competitions for Jon Brady’s side and scored 14 goals. He helped them win promotion from League Two in his first year before returning for a second spell last year in League One.

In this latest update regarding his situation, the Daily Record claim he is set to join Hibs on a permanent deal and will pen a four-year deal with the Scottish Premiership club, despite interest from the Tykes and the Cobblers.

Barnsley could have seen Bowie as someone to bolster their attacking options. However, if his move to Easter Road gets over the line, they will need to find alternative targets.

The Tykes are gearing up for the start of the new League One season under new boss Darrell Clarke. They made the play-offs in the last campaign but were beaten at the semi-finals stage by Bolton Wanderers.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

They have delved into the market to bring in the likes of Conor Hourihane, Marc Roberts, Jackson Smith and Matthew Craig and have the chance to sign more additions before the deadline.

As for Northampton Town, they know all about Bowie and it is no surprise to see they were interested in getting him back again. Brady’s side adapted well to the step up to the third tier.

Sky Sports have claimed that Wigan Athletic, Wrexham and QPR are also admirers.

Hibs are seemingly in pole position now though as they hunt for more acquisitions under David Gray. They lost 3-0 on the opening day away at St Mirren.

More on Bowie

Bowie broke into the first-team at Raith Rovers when he was a teenager and scored 10 goals whilst they were in Scottish League One.

Fulham lured him down the border in 2020 but he hasn’t played for the Whites’ senior team.

Instead, he was loaned out to Northampton Town to get some experience.

Despite attention from the likes of Barnsley and the Cobblers recently, he is reportedly heading back home to Scotland with Hibs.