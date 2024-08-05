West Brom identify transfer target as they hunt for new signings

West Brom are interested in a move for Djurgårdens midfielder Besard Sabovic between now and the end of the transfer window, according to a report by Swedish news outlet Expressen

West Brom are keen on luring the former Sweden youth international over to England this summer to bolster their ranks. They are preparing for the start of the new Championship season and face an away trip to QPR up first this weekend.

Sabovic, 26, re-signed for Djurgårdens in 2022 and has been a key player for them over the past couple of years. His contract with the Allsvenskan side expires in December meaning his long-term future is up in the air right now amid reported attention from elsewhere.

As per Expressen, the Baggies have identified him as a target as they look to bring in some new players. Carlos Corberan has lost Okay Yokuslu to Trabzonspor and could do with some reinforcements in the middle of the park to fill the void left by his exit.

West Brom could see Sabovic as someone to add more competition and depth to their midfield department.

Djurgårdens risk losing him for free in December when his deal runs out if they don’t cash in on him now, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

The Macedonia-born man started his career at IF Brommapojkarna before his current side landed him for the first time as a youngster in 2015.

He went on to play 14 games for the senior team during his first stint there, as well as having loan spells away at IF Brommapojkarna and Dalkurd to get some experience under his belt.

Sabovic left permanently in 2020 and subsequently played for Mjällby AIF before having spells in Turkey and Russia for Kayserispor and Khimki respectively before heading back home to Djurgårdens.

He has made 17 appearances in all competitions for them in their current season and he has chipped in with three goals. They could now face a battle to keep hold him now though.

What next for West Brom target?

Time will tell whether West Brom are able to lure him to the Midlands.

They could do with a boost this week on the transfer front to lift spirits ahead of their trip to QPR.

As well as Yokuslu, the Baggies have also waved goodbye to striker Brandon Thomas Asante to Coventry City and left-back Conor Townsend to Ipswich Town recently.

Their exits have freed up space and funds in their ranks though.