Swindon Town cast eyes over free agent

Swindon Town are casting their eyes over Jeff King on trial following his exit from Chesterfield , as per a report by the Derbyshire Times

Swindon Town are taking a look at the right-back as they prepare for the start of the new League Two season. They have turned to former Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy as their new manager this summer.

King, 28, cut ties with Chesterfield at the end of the last campaign following their promotion from the National League. They won the title and went up to the Football League along with Bromley but decided against keeping hold of the defender and he officially became a free agent in late June.

The player is now weighing up his options in the game. In this latest update regarding his situation by the Derbyshire Times, the Robins are keeping tabs on him as they consider a swoop for his services.

Swindon Town eye free agent

King started his career in non-league and has since risen up through the football pyramid.

The full-back had spells in the North West at Altrincham, Prescot Cables, Nantwich Town, Kendal Town, Trafford, Ashton United, Witton Albion and Droylsden as a youngster.

Bolton Wanderers gave him his chance with a professional team in 2016 and he spent two years on the books of the Trotters.

King played twice whilst they were in the Championship and was also loaned out to FC United of Manchester to get some experience under his belt.

He cut ties with Bolton Wanderers in 2018 and subsequently had stints at St Mirren and FC Halifax Town.

The Liverpudlian ended up at Chesterfield after catching the eye with the latter and went on to become a key player for the Spirerites.

King, who can play in central midfield or on the wing if needed, made 101 appearances for them in the end and chipped in with 13 goals and three assists.

Paul Cook’s made the tough decision not to extend his stay following their title win last term and he left along with Laurence Maguire, Luke Chadwick, Bailey Clements, Harley Curtis, George Wilkinson, Sam Hooper, Archie White and Alexander Duhameau.

What now for Swindon Town trialist?

Swindon Town have a decision to make on whether to offer him a deal.

If they were to land King, he would give them more competition and depth in their squad.

He would give them another option to pick from and his versatility could come in handy.

Swindon Town kick-start the new season coincidently with an away trip to Chesterfield on Friday as they look to start with a positive result.