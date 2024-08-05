Oxford United rival Swansea City in race for top tier winger

Oxford United and Swansea City will be playing Championship football this coming season.

The Swans are about to embark on their first full campaign under the management of former Notts County boss Luke Williams. They finished 14th last season, but will be hoping to push into the top half this time around.

Des Buckingham’s Oxford United earned promotion from League One last season via the paly-offs.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

The U’s will be hoping to survive in the second tier and avoid an immediate drop back down to the third tier.

Providence has been on trial with Swansea City as they eye a deal for the winger, but now another Championship club have entered the race.

Football Insider claim that Oxford United and the Swans are both preparing bids for the French attacker as they both seek reinforcements in forward areas.

His background

Providence, 23, played 29 league games in the top flight of Austria last season. He managed two goals and two assists, failing to replicate the form he had during the 2022/23 campaign where he managed a more impressive ten goal contributions.

The former French youth international scored twice in his first competitive game of the 2024/25 season, but it seems he could be on the way out of his current club.

Providence spent time in the youth ranks at PSG and Roma and whilst he didn’t make a senior competitive appearance for either side, he clearly has the talent to become a good player.

He has shown signs of that so far in his career, but now a challenge at a higher level may be the move he needs to prove himself.

The season ahead

Swansea City will naturally have higher targets than Oxford United this season and that may tempt Providence this summer.

Williams typically has his sides playing a free-flowing game and if perfected it can be very entertaining and effective. However, fans didn’t see the best of it last season and it will be hoped the chance to use this summer window to mould his squad will see the necessary changes made ahead of the new season.

Oxford United will be hoping to maintain their momentum following promotion and carry the good form and feel-good factor into the new season.

Image courtesy of: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS.

It won’t be a smooth ride for the U’s, but a positive start will have them believing that they can compete and hold their own in the second tier.

The season gets underway this week. Swansea City travel north to face Middlesbrough, whilst Oxford United host Norwich City who finished inside the top six last time around.