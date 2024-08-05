Swansea City taking look at 23-year-old ahead of the new season

Swansea City are taking a look at winger Ruben Providence on trial, according to a report by WalesOnline

Swansea City are casting their eyes over the attacker as they weigh up a potential swoop. They are preparing for the start of the new Championship and have an away trip to Middlesbrough up first this weekend.

Image courtesy of: REBECCA NADEN/REUTERS.

Providence, 23, joined TSV Hartberg in 2022 on an initial loan deal that was later made permanent. He has made 54 appearances in all competitions for the Austrian Bundesliga outfit, chipping in with 10 goals and seven assists.

The Swans played him in their recent friendly against Rio Ave. Their boss Luke Williams said, as per a report by WalesOnline: “We had the opportunity for him to train and be involved in this game, we barely had a chance to look at him properly, but now we’ve seen him in a good game and he showed some real quality which we expected as a high level player.

“Some really good physicality and good quality with the ball as well. We have a chance to spend a bit of more time with him and see what the outcome is there.”

Providence is a former France youth international who represented his country at Under-19’s level.

He started his career at US Torcy before PSG snapped him up in 2014. The Lagny sur Marne-born man spent five years on the books of the Ligue 1 giants.

Image courtesy of: ADAM HOLT/REUTERS.

The forward didn’t make a senior appearance during his time in the French capital though and left for Roma.

Similarly to his time at PSG, Providence didn’t feature at all for the first-team of the Serie A outfit. However, he picked up experience out on loan at Club Brugge, Estoril and Hartberg before joining the latter full-time.

He has caught the eye in Austria and a move to the Football League may well be on the cards for him.

As Williams alluded to, Swansea City will continue to look at him as they consider whether to lodge an approach.

What next for Swansea City

Swansea City will ultimately have a decision to make about whether to sign him.

In the meantime, Providence will be keen to impress and show what he can do.

The fact he has been at PSG and Roma in the past suggests he has something about him.

If the Swans were to land him, he would give them more competition and depth and something different on the wing.