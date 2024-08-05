Swansea City join West Brom and QPR in free agent striker pursuit

Swansea City are interested in signing striker Tyrese Campbell following his exit from Stoke City , as per a report by WalesOnline

Swansea City are keen on landing the attacker as they prepare for the upcoming season. They have an away trip to the Riverside Stadium up first this weekend to face Middlesbrough.



Campbell, 24, cut ties with Stoke City following the end of the last campaign and officially became a free agent in late June. He has been weighing up his options over recent times and the Daily Mail have claimed West Brom, QPR, Sheffield United, Cardiff City, Preston North End and Rangers are admirers.

The Swans are also now seemingly in the frame for his signature. Their boss Luke Williams has said, as per WalesOnline: “I know the player, most Championship coaches are going to be a big fan of the player. But he also has some very delicate circumstances at the moment that we need to be respectful of so I think it’s best not to talk about that too much at the moment.”

Swansea City have been patient with their recruitment this summer and have been waiting for the right targets.

They could see Campbell as someone to inject more quality into their attacking ranks.



He started his career in the academy at Manchester City before switching to Stoke City in 2016.

Campbell was loaned out to Shrewsbury Town as a youngster to get some experience under his belt and scored five goals in 15 games.

The ex-England youth international then broke into the Potters’ first-team following their relegation from the Premier League.

He went on to play 164 matches for the Staffordshire outfit in all competitions and fired 36 goals, four of which came in the last campaign.

Stoke City made the decision not to keep hold of him this summer as they prepare for the new season under Steven Schumacher.

A change of scene will do him good next term but it is yet to be known at this stage where he will be heading next amid links to a host of different teams.

What next for Swansea City

Time will tell whether Swansea City are able to land Campbell ahead of West Brom, QPR, Sheffield United, Cardiff City, Preston North End and Rangers.

In the meantime, the Swans’ focus will be on their clash against Middlesbrough. They will be eager to start with a positive result and will be in for a tough afternoon against Michael Carrick’s men who finished 8th last season.