‘They will struggle’ – Sunderland 2024/25 season prediction: The72

Sunderland are about to embark on their third year back in the Championship following promotion from League One.

Sunderland struggled for any sort of form and consistency last season, finishing the campaign in a dismal 16th.

The Black Cats ended up having three different head coaches throughout the course of the season. Tony Mowbray began the campaign, he was replaced by Michael Beale who had a short stint in the dugout before Mike Dodds took over on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

None of the three managed to succeed and it was a pretty poor campaign for Sunderland on and off the pitch.

Now, Regis Le Bris is in charge and he will be hoping to hit the ground running in the north east following his time at Lorient in Ligue 1.

A positive start is crucial for him this season, especially after how poor Sunderland were last season as fan patience will be tested if the Black Cats don’t appear much-improved from last year.

With their opening day clash against Cardiff City just around the corner, the time has come to predict how Sunderland will fare in the 2024/25 season. One of our writers has their say…

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Sunderland’s summer business so far has been okay. Alan Browne is their standout addition so far and the former Preston North End man is a sign that Sunderland are willing to be flexible in their model slightly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, they still have a glaring problem in their side and that is the lack of a goal-scoring striker. The few young options they have cannot be solely relied upon this season and it’s irrelevant how good Le Bris is as a coach, they will struggle if they don’t address this area.

“Alexandre Mendy has expressed his desire to leave Caen and Sunderland seems to be his preferred destination. He is the type of signing that could really push Sunderland over the line this season, but whilst everything seems lined up for it to happen, fans know all too well that a lot can go wrong even when things look so sure.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

“Pre-season has shown some positives and they have managed to keep all of their big names around so far. If they don’t lose any of their top talents, and they recruit where needed then it could be a very positive season for Sunderland.

“Their squad has a lot of potential and many of their players now have a fair amount of Championship experience behind them and that will only make them stronger this season.

“However, I’m not convinced they will address all of the areas that need strengthening and for that reason I don’t see them making the top six, but I do see them improving from last year.”

Prediction: Top 10