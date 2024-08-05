Stockport County, Stockport County, Wycombe Wanderers and Bromley have considered Premier League attacker

Stockport County, Wycombe Wanderers and Bromley have considered Premier League attacker

5 August 2024
2 minute read

Stockport County, Wycombe Wanderers and Bromley have considered a move for Crystal Palace attacker Ademola Ola-Adebomi this summer, as detailed in a report by London News Online.

The Football League trio have all looked into a potential deal for the Premier League man. However, he is poised to head to Belgian side Beveren on loan instead.

Stockport County, Stockport County, Wycombe Wanderers and Bromley have considered Premier League attacker
Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Ola-Adebomi, 20, spent the second-half of last season in League One with Burton Albion to get some experience under his belt. He was given the green light to link up with the Brewers in the January transfer window and went on to make 14 appearances in all competitions, scoring once to help them avoid relegation to League Two.

In this latest update regarding his situation, London News Online report he has been on the radar of Stockport County, Wycombe Wanderers and Bromley this summer, as well as Stevenage and Fleetwood Town. The Eagles are set to send him abroad now though as he looks to boost his development.

1 of 20
Stockport County, Stockport County, Wycombe Wanderers and Bromley have considered Premier League attacker

Who is this?

Crystal Palace prospect

Ola-Adebomi has been on the books at Crystal Palace for his whole career to date.

He has risen up through the academy ranks of the top flight outfit and has been a regular for them at various youth levels to date.

Stockport County, Stockport County, Wycombe Wanderers and Bromley have considered Premier League attacker
Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

The prospect was handed his first professional contract by the Eagles in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ola-Adebomi is yet to make a first-team appearance for Oliver Glasner’s side but has scored 16 goals in 33 games for the Under-21’s to date.

Although he wasn’t prolific on loan at Burton Albion last term, he will have still learnt a lot from his stint with the Brewers.

A switch to Beveren is now on the cards for him despite interest from English teams. Going abroad will take him out of his comfort zone.

Ola-Adebomi’s potential new team play in the Belgian second division and finished 8th last season.

Stockport County, Wycombe Wanderers and Bromley eyed attacker

Stockport County won the League Two title in the last campaign and went up along with Wrexham, Mansfield Town and Crawley Town. They could have seen Ola-Adebomi as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking ranks.

Wycombe Wanderers will take on the Hatters in the third tier and may also have identified him as a target.

As for Bromley, they are gearing up for their first ever venture into the Football League and have the chance to bring in more players over the coming weeks as Andy Woodman looks to boost his squad.

Stockport County cast eyes over released Derby County, Sheffield United duo
Author
Harry Mail
Harry Mail has worked for The72 since 2017 and is based in the North West. He has also written for the Yorkshire Evening Post, The Star and Lancashire Evening Post among other sites since graduating from Sheffield Hallam University with a degree in Sports Journalism. For contact, please reach out on Twitter (@Harry_Mail1).
Previous Article
sheffield wednesday, &#8216;A real dark horse&#8217; &#8211; Sheffield Wednesday 2024/25 season prediction: The72

'A real dark horse' - Sheffield Wednesday 2024/25 season prediction: The72

byJames Ray
5 August 2024
2 minute read
Next Article
preston north end, Preston North End pursuing deal to sign top tier midfielder

Preston North End pursuing deal to sign top tier midfielder

byThomas Kelly-Hansford
5 August 2024
2 minute read
Related Posts