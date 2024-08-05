Stockport County, Wycombe Wanderers and Bromley have considered Premier League attacker

The Football League trio have all looked into a potential deal for the Premier League man. However, he is poised to head to Belgian side Beveren on loan instead.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Ola-Adebomi, 20, spent the second-half of last season in League One with Burton Albion to get some experience under his belt. He was given the green light to link up with the Brewers in the January transfer window and went on to make 14 appearances in all competitions, scoring once to help them avoid relegation to League Two.

In this latest update regarding his situation, London News Online report he has been on the radar of Stockport County, Wycombe Wanderers and Bromley this summer, as well as Stevenage and Fleetwood Town. The Eagles are set to send him abroad now though as he looks to boost his development.

Crystal Palace prospect

Ola-Adebomi has been on the books at Crystal Palace for his whole career to date.

He has risen up through the academy ranks of the top flight outfit and has been a regular for them at various youth levels to date.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

The prospect was handed his first professional contract by the Eagles in 2022.

Ola-Adebomi is yet to make a first-team appearance for Oliver Glasner’s side but has scored 16 goals in 33 games for the Under-21’s to date.

Although he wasn’t prolific on loan at Burton Albion last term, he will have still learnt a lot from his stint with the Brewers.

A switch to Beveren is now on the cards for him despite interest from English teams. Going abroad will take him out of his comfort zone.

Ola-Adebomi’s potential new team play in the Belgian second division and finished 8th last season.

Stockport County won the League Two title in the last campaign and went up along with Wrexham, Mansfield Town and Crawley Town. They could have seen Ola-Adebomi as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking ranks.

Wycombe Wanderers will take on the Hatters in the third tier and may also have identified him as a target.

As for Bromley, they are gearing up for their first ever venture into the Football League and have the chance to bring in more players over the coming weeks as Andy Woodman looks to boost his squad.