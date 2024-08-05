Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Bradford City man retires aged 31

Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Bradford City were just three of the clubs Canadian-born striker Lavery has represented in the Football League over years gone by.

Since starting his playing days in Canada and moving over to the United Kingdom, Lavery has embarked on a successful career in the EFL. He’s tested himself in the Championship, League One and League Two, also dipping into the National League in recent years.

Image courtesy of: STEVEN PASTON/REUTERS.

Now though, it has been announced by Lavery that he has had to take the tough decision to retire.

Writing on X, the former Sheffield Wednesday prospect confirmed that as a result of the lasting effects of a knee injury suffered in February 2023, Lavery has been advised to call it a day on his playing career. He brings an end to his time on the pitch at the age of 31.

P.2 Thank you to everyone who has been there along the way. The good times and the bad have made me into the person I am today. Good luck to all the boys with their upcoming season and careers. pic.twitter.com/9m0z8GG9m9 — Caolan Lavery (@clavery13) August 3, 2024

Lavery calls it a day over a 11 years since he made his professional debut in a loan spell with Southend United back in 2013. He would go on to notch 282 career appearances, managing 56 goals and 25 assists in that time.

He mainly played in his primary role as a striker but was deployed out wide at times too.

Early days

As touched on before, Alberta-born Lavery started his playing career in youth clubs in Canada before moving over to England and joining the Ipswich Town ranks in 2009. A move to Sheffield Wednesday followed, and he would make his senior breakthrough under their watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his Southend United loan, he would make his Owls debut before another temporary switch, this time to Plymouth Argyle. Eight games there yielded three goals and after, he would remain with the first-team at Hillsborough.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Further loans with Chesterfield (eight games, three goals) and Portsmouth (13 games, four goals) would follow over the next two years for Lavery while also managing six goals in 39 games for Sheffield Wednesday.

He moved on from the Owls in 2016, with an eye-catching move made.

Steel City switch

Lavery would remain in Sheffield, but he swapped Wednesday for United on a permanent basis.

A three-year Bramall Lane stay followed, registering a thoroughly respectable five goals and eight assists in 36 games for the club, who he helped win promotion from League One in 2017. Lavery added another promotion to his name the following season, this time while on the books at Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

A season at Bury followed prior to a permanent Walsall switch. Lavery played more games for the Saddlers than at any other club, registering 17 goals and 10 assists in 80 games across two campaigns.

That was followed by a one-year stint with another Yorkshire club in Bradford City, where 20 appearances yielded only a goal and two assists. A prolific return of eight goals in 18 games with National League side Scunthorpe United earned him an EFL return at Doncaster Rovers in January 2023, but injury limited his action.

He now hangs up his boots after a successful career in the EFL, largely based in Yorkshire with Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Bradford City among those represented over the years.