‘A real dark horse’ – Sheffield Wednesday 2024/25 season prediction: The72

Sheffield Wednesday come into the 2024/25 campaign off the back of a busy summer window after just staving off relegation last season.

Sheffield Wednesday fought against the odds to avoid an immediate return to League One last time around.

They looked destined to fail under the lead of boss Xisco Munoz, but early action gave the Owls enough time to turn the tide. Danny Rohl arrived as his replacement, marking his first foray into senior management, and the move altered their fate in a big way.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

The German rookie led Wednesday on a march up the Championship table and they mathematically secured safety on the final day, finishing 20th after a victory on the road against Sunderland.

With Rohl at the helm, there’s new hope for next season. He’s been backed in the transfer market after signing a new deal too too with nine players joining the Sheffield Wednesday first-team, and there’s still time for more additions to be made before the window slams shut.

However, with the opening day clash against Plymouth Argyle right around the corner, the time has come to predict just how Sheffield Wednesday will fare in the 2024/25 campaign. One of our writers has their say…

James Ray

“There’s still time left in the transfer market for things to change, of course. And, it’s been widely documented that Sheffield Wednesday still want to recruit a leading talisman with loan star Ike Ugbo heavily linked with a Hillsborough reunion.

“However, even before a new number nine has come through the doors, the feeling at Hillsborough ahead of next season should be one of real optimism.

“There’s always an air of unpredictability around the Owls given the volatile ownership of Dejphon Chansiri and the twists and turns his leadership brings. However, credit where credit is due, he’s kept a top boss in place and has backed him with a host of his own additions ahead of next season.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

“That will go a long way in Rohl’s ambitious aim to lift Sheffield Wednesday right up the Championship table. And, as long as the German boss is in place, I think the Owls could be a real dark horse.

“Ultimately, I think earning a place in the play-offs will be a step too far after just about surviving last time around. I can definitely see them being around that picture for a good amount of this season, but the top 10 might be where they settle.

“That would be a huge improvement for Sheffield Wednesday after last campaign. But, with Rohl in place and some impressive players recruited, it’s something that could definitely be within their reach.”

Prediction: Top 10