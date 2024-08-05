Sheffield United man set for medical ahead of £10m transfer to Newcastle United

Sheffield United striker William Osula is set for his medical at Newcastle United ahead of a permanent move there this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano

Sheffield United appear to finally be full speed ahead into the summer window after potential takeover talk halted their start to their business.

Chris Wilder is about to take his side into the Championship for the second time after he came in to try and save them from relegation last season.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The Blades were a long way off salvageable and now they are tasked with rebuilding in a more sustainable and stable manner this time around.

Osula, 21, failed to contribute to Sheffield United’s season last time out. He did make 21 top flight appearances, but didn’t score or assist once.

Newcastle United were said to be preparing a bid for Osula last week, and now the deal seems inevitable.

Romano is claiming Osula is now in the north east ahead of his medical before completing a permanent move to Newcastle United. It is believed the initial fee is £10m plus a potential £5m in add ons.

🚨⚪️⚫️ Understand William Osula has arrived in Newcastle for medical tests today!



Deal done with Sheffield United for 21-year-old striker to join #NUFC on £10m fee plus £5m add-ons.



Here we go, confirmed. ✍🏻 pic.twitter.com/hWleYNreCG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2024

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Reinvesting smartly

The 21-year-old has potential and will develop into a stronger player than he is currently. However, his performances so far suggest the money may be more valuable to Sheffield United this season than Osula would have been.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Danish striker does have a little Football League experience under his belt after he featured 16 times for Derby County in League One. However, he only managed two goals during that spell and nothing so far has suggested he was in line for a top goal scoring campaign this time around.

Image courtesy of: CHRIS RADBURN/REUTERS.

Osula will move to the Magpies and be probably third in line up top for Eddie Howe.

This will allow him to settle in and develop before really being called upon to perform at the highest level.

A long road ahead

Wilder will be hoping to make it two Championship promotions with his boyhood club this season.

The Blades have a squad capable enough of challenging for the top six as a minimum, but their summer has been turbulent and their main priority this season should be stability.

They still have a few weeks left to make new additions to their squad and whilst they may not be in place in time to start the season, it is likely their options will be greater come the end of the month than they are now.

That said, they still have more than enough currently to compete and Wilder will be hoping his side get off to a strong start this weekend in the opening fixture.

They are set to face Preston North End away from home this Friday night.