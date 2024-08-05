QPR join Sheffield United in race for 25-year-old winger

QPR have set their sights on Nottingham Forest winger Josh Bowler but will face stiff competition from Sheffield United , according to HITC

QPR are looking to build on their successful second half to last season. The mood around the club has improved significantly since the appointment of Marti Cifuentes.

Cifuentes has already made six signings this summer including striker Zan Celar from Swiss side FC Lugano and 22-year-old midfielder Jonathan Varane from Sporting Gijon.

However, following the loss of forwards Chris Willock and Sinclair Armstrong, the Hoops feel they need some further additions to their attack. Now, a new name has emerged in fresh reports of transfer interest.

HITC are reporting that Nottingham Forest winger Josh Bowler is one player they have an eye on.

Bowler spent last season at fellow Championship side Cardiff City and Forest are prepared to send him on loan for the fourth time since his move from Blackpool in 2022. He made his mark in Wales scoring five goals and claiming two assists as he became an important part of Erol Bulut’s side.

Good signing?

Bowler is predominantly a right winger, a position which QPR lack much depth in. At the minute they only have Paul Smyth in the first-team with youngster Rayan Kolli as backup.

As well as adding some nice depth, Bowler offers something different to Smyth. The Forest man is a natural left-footer so likes to cut inside onto his stronger side, offering the R’s some more dynamism in the final third.

The 25-year-old’s best form was back in the 2021-22 season for Blackpool as he scored seven goals and provided three assists, in turn securing his move to Nottingham Forest at the end of the campaign.

He later returned to the Tangerines in January 2023 on loan where he earned six goal contributions as he tried to keep the club in the Championship.

Bowler is a proven winger at this level, and he would be a brilliant addition to Cifuentes’ side as they look to improve on last season’s 18th place finish.

A familiar face

Some QPR fans may well remember that Bowler was indeed on their books as a youngster.

After time in the academies at Fulham and Aldershot, Rangers added him to their youth setup back in 2017. He would stay at Loftus Road for four years before Everton made their move, adding him to their esteemed academy setup on Merseyside.

He only played once for QPR and never for Everton, but it served as a valuable period in his development.

Reuniting now that he has over 130 Championship appearances to his name would make for an eye-catching reunion. Time will tell whether the move comes to fruition though amid Sheffield United’s rival interest.