Preston North End pursuing deal to sign top tier midfielder

Preston North End are targeting a deal for Slavia Prague midfielder Conrad Wallem, as per the Lancashire Post

Preston North End are gearing up for another year in the Championship.

Ryan Lowe’s side will be hoping this year to be more consistent in their performances and results as a poor end to their campaign last time around cost them a spot in the top six.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

The Lilywhites have had a slow summer window, only adding two bodies to their squad. However, it is thought the club are far from finished in their transfer business and are hoping to add more before the deadline at the end of this month.

The Lancashire Post are reporting that Wallem is a big target for Preston North End this summer. They claim personal terms would not be an issue with the player keen on the move to Deepdale. However, Slavia Prague are reportedly reluctant to sell him this summer.

His background

Wallem joined Salvia Prague last summer and made 23 league appearances for the club last season. He managed an impressive five goals and six assists in the league and so far this season has one goal in one outing.

The 24-year-old Norwegian played in his home country before his transfer last year and he made 82 appearances for Odd in Norway. During those outings he scored 11 and assisted 14.

His versatility is a huge asset. Wallem can play anywhere across the midfield, on either wing, through the middle as an eight or more advanced as a ten. He has even made brief appearances at full back.

However, with a month left to go in this summer window it doesn’t appear as if it will be a quick deal for Lowe’s side to strike and it’s certainly one to keep an eye on.

Getting over the line

Preston North End are never a million miles away from the play-offs, but they do struggle to get over the line.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Fans will be slightly concerned at the lack of improvements so far this summer, but it does sound as if that will change come the end of the window.

However, it does mean the club will start the season without some of those reinforcements and that could hinder their chances of a positive start to the campaign.

It’s always hard to predict how Preston North End will do, but they will be hoping to get off to a strong start and they face off against Sheffield United at home on Friday evening. It will be a tough test for Lowe’s side given the Blades were in the Premier League last season, but if they can hold their own and even nick a result, then it would breed a lot of confidence into them as the season gets into full swing.