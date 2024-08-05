‘Up against it’ – Portsmouth 2024/25 season prediction: The72

Portsmouth are stepping up to the Championship after lifting the League One title at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Portsmouth stormed to the top of the League One table, with scares fairly limited in a fantastic year for John Mousinho and co.

They made the bold move to appoint the rookie in January 2023 and it has more than paid off. With a top young manager at the helm with clarity and ambition in the boardroom, the future at Fratton Park looks bright after some tough years.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

As the League One winners, Pompey will be backed to find joy in the Championship.

Fratton Park is sure to provide a raucous backing track to plenty of second-tier games and some top sides will be unsettled in the atmosphere at the historic ground. However, Portsmouth will simply be aiming to retain their place back in the Championship after a long stay in League One.

There is time yet for further additions to be made but it will be hoped the seven players who have come through the doors can play a big role in avoiding an immediate return to the third-tier.

The opening day game against Leeds United is right around the corner, so now, one of our writers makes their prediction for how Portsmouth will fare in the 2024/25 season…

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

James Ray

“I’m really excited to see Portsmouth back in the Championship. They were fantastic in League One last season and John Mousinho is a manager I really rate, so they should be well-equipped to make a good fist of things back in the second-tier.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, they are in a tough spot at the moment. Regan Poole is still on the road back to full fitness, new signing Jacob Farrell has already been cast to the sidelines and, most significantly, Colby Bishop is facing time out after emergency heart surgery.

“Pompey have other options in attack, but his absence is a big one. And, having let go of key leaders and dressing room figures in Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty, there are a number of players who will need to step up.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

“As captain, hometown star Marlon Pack will be absolutely crucial. His experience at this level is unmatched within the squad.

“There are talented players tipped to perform at this level, but in terms of Championship pedigree, there hasn’t been all that much added to the starting XI. That could yet be addressed in the transfer market with more signings needed, but going off what we have at the moment, I do fear that could be a shortcoming.

“Looking at the current squad, you can understand why there is some fear among the Portsmouth faithful. However, with Mousinho in charge and a fantastic sporting director in Richard Hughes, I back them to address those issues over the final weeks of the window.

“As the likes of Bishop and Poole return, Pompey will get stronger then too. I think that will be enough to keep them up, but Portsmouth may well spend much of their first campaign back in the Championship fighting relegation in the lower reaches of the division.”

Prediction: Survival