Norwich City target nears loan move to Carrow Road

Norwich City target Callum Doyle is set for a medical at Carrow Road today ahead of a season-long loan move from Manchester City, as per Pink Un

Norwich City are nearing the start of their 2024/25 Championship season and are hoping to get at least one more new face through the door before this weekend.

The Canaries finished inside the top six last time around, but they struggled to lay a glove on Leeds United and David Wagner ultimately lost his job following the heavy defeat.

Johannes Hoff Thorup is the man tasked with replicating the top six success, but there will be hope the Danish boss can take them one step further this time around.

Norwich City have had interest in Doyle for quite sometime now. The Canaries have wanted the young defender all summer, and now it seems a move is nearing completion.

Pink Un are reporting that Doyle is set for his Norwich City medical today ahead of completing a season-long loan to Carrow Road.

A solid addition

The 20-year-old is a very good signing for Norwich City.

He has plenty of Football League experience already and has proven to be a top talent at this level in the past.

Last season he spent the year at Leicester City who won the second tier. He only played 17 times for the Foxes and will be hoping this year gets more of a chance to impress.

The year before he was at Coventry City where he made 44 league appearances helping them reach the play-off final, and before that he had a spell at Sunderland in League One where he made 39 appearances in the third tier again helping them to the play-off final and ultimately promotion.

The Englishman is a solid defender, but could probably do with a permanent and settled home in the next year or two and therefore it’s important he keeps impressing whilst on loan to ensure when a permanent deal comes along it is at a good club to continue his progress.

The season ahead

Hoff Thorup is set to take on his first season managing in England. The demands and pressures of England’s second tier will be new to him, but he comes with a good reputation and it will be hoped his way of working translates smoothly this year.

Norwich City have made some good moves this summer, and Doyle only adds to that. However, it will be interesting to see if they can be serious contenders for the top six for a second season running.

Their campaign starts this week with an away trip to the newly-promoted Oxford United.