Norwich City striker attracting Premier League interest

Norwich City striker Josh Sargent is attracting Premier League interest in the final month of the summer window, as per Darren Witcoop

Norwich City are facing a big battle to keep some of their key players at Carrow Road beyond this month’s deadline.

The Canaries sold Gabriel Sara over the weekend as the Brazilian joined Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Johannes Hoff Thorup was brought in by Norwich City following David Wagner’s dismissal after a heavy play-off defeat to Leeds United. However, the Danish boss has a big job ahead of him if he is to maintain that top six contention this year.

Image courtesy of: DILARA SENKAYA/REUTERS.

Sargent, 24, was an important player for Wagner and Norwich City last season. The American talisman scored 16 and assisted two in 26 Championship appearances.

He missed a large part of the campaign after undergoing ankle surgery and had he played the full campaign he could easily have reached 25+ goals.

Leeds United were said to be interested in him a while ago back in May, but nothing came of that.

Now, Witcoop is reporting that there is Premier League interest in Sargent as the Canaries face a potentially tough battle to keep him around this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norwich in danger of losing top players. Jonathan Rowe subject of £7m Leeds bid and also liked by Wolves. Josh Sargent attracting PL interest, Adam Idah heading for Celtic return and Gabriel Sara has joined Galatasaray for £15m. Big month ahead #norwichcity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 5, 2024

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Another out the door?

Leeds United are reportedly set to make an initial offer of £7m for Canaries winger Jonathan Rowe and it seems Norwich City could lose a few big names this month.

It isn’t the ideal situation for their new Danish boss to be in as he would’ve been hoping to hit the ground running and all of this uncertainty may make it hard for them to do so this week.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Sargent is a talented player. The current USA international can also play off the wing and that versatility is a handy trait to have.

He now has 33 goal contributions in 66 Championship games and that is a very solid record and one that could well earn himself a Premier League move this summer.

Looking forward

Norwich City have the money from the Sara deal, and they may yet receive fees if they are to sell Rowe and Sargent and whilst that amount would be fairly substantial, it would be interesting to see how much would be immediately reinvested.

It is in Norwich City’s best interest to get any deal done as early as possible really to allow them maximum time to look elsewhere and bring in reinforcements.

However, it is never that easy and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this potential sale drag on much closer to the deadline at the end of this month.

Norwich City begin their Championship season with an away trip to face the newly-promoted Oxford United this weekend.