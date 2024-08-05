Crystal Palace attacker to join different League One side amid Exeter City interest

Northampton Town are working on a loan deal for Crystal Palace attacker Roshaun Mathurin, according to a report by London News Online

Northampton Town are poised to see off competition from fellow League One side Exeter City to land the youngster. The Grecians have also looked into a potential move, as per journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon, but it appears the Cobblers have planted themselves in pole position now.



Mathurin, 20, moved to Crystal Palace last summer from London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. He has since been a key player for the Eagles’ Under-21’s side and has made 23 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with five goals and six assists.

In this latest update regarding his situation by London News Online, Jon Brady’s side are looking to lure him to Sixfields. They kick-start the new season with an away trip to the Memorial Ground this weekend to face Bristol Rovers.

Northampton Town close in on attacker

Northampton Town could see Mathurin as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

He can play on either flank of the wing and will give them something different going forward.



The Londoner has a lot of potential and will benefit from getting some regular game time under his belt in the Football League.

Mathurin rose up through Spurs’ academy ranks and was a regular for the North London outfit at various different youth levels.

He then left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 12 months ago and has since made Crystal Palace his home.

The prospect is yet to make a senior appearance for the Eagles but will hope getting some experience at Northampton Town will boost his development and his chances of forcing his way into Oliver Glasner’s plans down the line.

What next for Northampton Town

The Cobblers were promoted from League Two last year and have since adapted well to life in the third tier.

They finished 14th last term and will be looking to build on that next time around.

Brady has lost key loan pair Kieron Bowie and Marc Leonard following the end of their stays. The latter has since joined Birmingham City.

Northampton Town have acquired the likes of Matt Dibley-Dias and Callum Morton to replace them and will be hoping they can step up to the plate.

They were beaten 2-0 away at Cheltenham Town in their latest pre-season friendly outing. However, those games are for fitness and giving players more minutes to help them get back up to speed as quickly as possible.