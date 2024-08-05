Middlesbrough pushing to sign versatile Manchester City prospect

Middlesbrough are progressing in talks to sign Manchester City prospect Micah Hamilton, according to reporter Mike McGrath

Middlesbrough are looking to make some more new additions to their ranks as the start of the campaign moves closer and closer.

It’s been a challenging first 18 months or so for Michael Carrick at the Riverside. After leading a remarkable charge up the table in the 2022/23 campaign, last season posed more challenges with key players leaving and injury problems persisting.

Ahead of the new season though, there’s hope that Boro can break back into the play-offs. Their three new signings should help that, but further reinforcements are required.

Now, news of a new Middlesbrough target has emerged on X.

Writing today (Monday), reporter Mike McGrath revealed that the Teesside outfit are looking to sign young forward Micah Hamilton, who is on the books at Premier League giants Manchester City.

Discussions are progressing, though it is not said whether a deal is permanent or temporary.

Manchester City forward Micah Hamilton a target for Middlesbrough. Talks progressing over a deal for England U20 int', who starred in Champions League vs Red Star Belgrade last season for #MCFC #Boro #EFL — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 5, 2024

Hamilton mainly plays an attacking midfielder but can operate out wide, up top or in central midfield. He has a goal and an assist to his name in three first-team appearances for Manchester City and has lit up youth football.

A smart signing

Be it on a temporary or permanent basis, Hamilton could be an exciting signing for Middlesbrough.

His senior experience is limited but he announced himself with an eye-catching display against Red Star Belgrade last season, as McGrath touched upon. His success at a high level in the Champions League should mean he’s well-equipped to find joy in the Championship.

Hamilton’s ability to play in a wide range of attacking roles with be of great value to Carrick too. He can play in advanced or deeper central roles but also boasts the speed and quick feet to be a handful out wide as well.

That will give Carrick some real flexibility with Hamilton in the ranks, though time will tell whether a deal to bring him to the Riverside can be reached this summer.

The summer window

Middlesbrough may have only made three signings this summer, but it could be argued that their squad doesn’t need all that much work over the final weeks of the window.

Exits could change that, and a versatile attacking midfielder like Hamilton wouldn’t go amiss. On the whole though, Carrick’s squad is a fairly balanced one with decent depth in all positions.

Luke Ayling rejoined the club on a permanent basis after his successful loan, coming in on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract at Leeds United.

Midfielder Aidan Morris and winger Delano Burgzorg both cost fees, signing from Columbus Crew and FSV Mainz respectively.