Mansfield Town poised to sign League Two hotshot

Mansfield Town are set to snap up the attacker from League Two as they prepare for the start of the new season. They went up from the fourth tier along with Stockport County, Wrexham and Crawley Town last term and face Barnsley in their opening game on Friday.

Evans, 26, has been a key player for Newport County since joining them in 2022 and it was inevitable that interest would arise for him this summer. He has scored 29 goals in 107 games for the Exiles over the past two years, 25 of which came in the last campaign.

The Mirror have claimed that Blackburn Rovers have considered him in this window. However, nothing has materialised on that front and that has opened the door for the Stags to swoop in with the same source now suggesting he is heading to Field Mill.

Mansfield Town to land attacker

Evans rose up through the academy ranks at Shrewsbury Town before joining Cardiff Metropolitan University in 2016.

He went on to play 120 games and scored 22 goals before Bala Town snapped him up.

The former Wales C international then found the net on 24 occasions in 57 outings in the Cymru Premier before Newport County lured him to the Football League.

He has been an important asset for the Exiles over the past couple of years and remains under contract at Rodney Parade.

However, they are now expected to lose him which is a blow as they prepare for another year in League Two.

What next?

Evans will be a shrewd addition for Mansfield Town if they can get a deal over the line and would bolster their attacking options.

They have recently snapped up Ben Quinn following his trial from Celtic. Their boss Nigel Clough told their website: “Ben has done very well on trial in the last few weeks and we feel that he has some potential. We don’t have anything like him in the squad which is why we’ve signed him and are pleased to welcome him to the club.”

The Stags have also brought in Keanu Baccus, Deji Oshilaja, Frazer Blake-Tracy and Lee Gregory since their promotion.

Evans would arrive with some decent pedigree behind him following his impressive season in front of goal for Newport County. The fact Blackburn Rovers have been linked suggest he could have even secured a move higher up the football pyramid in this window.