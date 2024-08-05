Luton Town set sights on Championship centre-back, club sets £10m+ price tag

Luton Town are looking to rebuild after falling short in their fight for Premier League survival and it seems towering defender McGuinness is someone of interest as they seek to return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Wales Online state that Cardiff City value the defender at over £10m with the Hatters registering their interest in a potential deal.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Rob Edwards’ side are yet to spend any money so far this Summer with their only two signings both being frees in highly rated defender Reuell Walters from Arsenal and Shandon Baptiste from Brentford.

Luton Town have retained the majority of their squad from last season, only losing Ross Barkley and Gabriel Osho in addition to loanees Albert Sambi Lokonga and Issa Kaboré.

McGuinness moved to Wales in 2021 after a decent loan spell with Ipswich Town. He has gone on to make 83 appearances for the Championship side, impressing in the second-tier as he looks to work his way back to the top after leaving Arsenal.

A big loss for Cardiff City

Despite the signing of experienced defender Callum Chambers, Cardiff City find themselves light in the centre of defence.

McGuinness was partnered for the majority of last year with Dimitrios Goutas in Erol Bulut’s backline. Their only other centre-back is Ryotaro Tsunoda, who spent the second half of last year at Belgian side Kortrijk.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Financially, it would be a huge profit for the Bluebirds who would recoup a huge fee for the 23-year-old.

The Irishman has made 50 appearances since being recalled from his loan at Sheffield Wednesday in 2023, where he was a huge success. At just 23, the defender can only improve and would be a huge loss ahead of the 2024/25 season, so they’ll be keen to fend off the Luton Town interest.

Worth the money?

Not many teams in the Championship can afford to fork out eight figures for a player at the minute however, after relegation from the Premier League, Luton Town might just be able to.

The Hatters’ current defensive options include Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Mads Andersen and Tom Holmes. All four names mentioned have experience at this level, so McGuiness would be joining a very strong group should he end up making the move to Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town tend to be very sensible with their spending as seen so far this summer, but the former Arsenal man would be particularly good addition and well-worth the money spent.

Edwards will be hoping some more fresh faces can join his squad, though time will tell whether McGuinness is among those to join the club this summer.