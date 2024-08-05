Lincoln City among admirers of recent QPR loan man, Scottish move lined up

Lincoln City are among those keen on Wolves’ Joe Hodge but the midfielder is training with Hibernian ahead of a potential loan move, as per Darren Witcoop

Lincoln City are looking to go one further than last season after coming up short in their push for the play-offs at the end of the campaign.

The Imps embarked on a fantastic run after the turn of the year to rise from mid-table obscurity to the top six fight. However, a defeat to Portsmouth just about ended their hopes late on, ending their campaign in disappointment.

Michael Skubala has seen some key players move on from Sincil Bank too. There are big shoes to fill, but some star men remain and some solid additions have been made by the club.

Now, it has emerged that one man who has been on the Lincoln City radar is Joe Hodge.

Writing on X, Darren Witcoop states the Imps have been among those keen on the young Wolves midfielder. He also cites interest from an already linked Huddersfield Town, but it seems Scottish Premiership side Hibernian are in pole position to secure a deal.

Hodge has been training with Hibs with a view to a potential loan move, it is said.

The 21-year-old got his first taste of senior football with QPR over the second half of last season and now looks set for another temporary move away from Molineux.

Regular minutes needed

Hodge will have gained some valuable experience in his time with QPR. He worked with a great coach in Cifuentes in a positive environment as they clawed their way out of the relegation zone and to safety.

However, having played only eight times in the Championship, it’s of the utmost importance that Hodge gets more action in his new loan.

A switch to a League One side like Lincoln City or Huddersfield Town would give him that. However, it seems Hibernian are also ready to offer him that in the Scottish Premiership, and they hold the upper hand in the pursuit of his services.

Having him in for training with their first-team seems like a ‘try before you buy’, or loan in this case. It could mean a plot twist is needed if Skubala is to sign the midfield prospect this summer.

An area of change

Ahead of next season, the Lincoln City midfield has been through a big change.

After the likes of Danny Mandriou, Teddy Bishop and Alistair Smith (loan) sealed moves away, it became abundantly clear that further additions would be needed in that area of the pitch.

As such, all of Tom Bayliss, JJ McKiernan and Conor McGrandles have been signed. They join the likes of Ethan Erhahon, Oisin Gallagher and Jack Moylan in a well-stocked midfield department at Sincil Bank.

Adding Hodge to the mix would give them real depth, but it could be argued that barring an exit, another central midfielder is not needed this summer.