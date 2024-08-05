Leeds United keen on Premier League attacker along with Sheffield United and Norwich City

Leeds United are keen on landing the Premier League youngster on loan ahead of the start of the new season this weekend. First up for the Yorkshire outfit is a home clash against newly promoted Portsmouth as they look to start with a win.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Clark, 19, is under contract at Liverpool until June 2028 and is being tipped for a bright future by the Merseyside club. However, they have a big decision to make on what to do with him between now and the end of the transfer window later this month.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Football Insider claim the Whites want to lure him to Elland Road. However, they face competition from Championship rivals Sheffield United and Norwich City, as well as Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Leeds United eye Liverpool man

Leeds United could see Clark as someone to bolster their attacking department and add more competition and depth to their ranks.

They are in need of some attacking reinforcements over the next few weeks after selling Crysencio Summerville to West Ham.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Clark started his career on the books at Birmingham City and Newcastle United.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was snapped up by Liverpool back in 2021 and has since been a regular for the Reds’ youth sides.

The England youth international has also made 14 first-team appearances for them to date and has chipped in with a single goal.

Clark could be a key player for Arne Slot’s side down the line but his chances of nailing down a regular place in their starting XI in the upcoming campaign are slim due to the options they have at their disposal in his position.

Therefore, a loan exit would be ideal for him and would be a chance for him to show what he can do.

Where next for Leeds United target?

It remains to be seen at this stage where Clark will end up going, if Liverpool do indeed allow him to head out the exit door.

Leeds United appear to be in the frame along with Sheffield United and Norwich City.

Daniel Farke’s side played their final friendly of the summer over the weekend against Valencia and won 2-1 after goals by Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph. Their upcoming opponents Portsmouth were beaten 2-1 away at Charlton Athletic.