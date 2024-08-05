Leeds United set to make £7m offer for Norwich City winger

Leeds United are seeking a new attacking recruit following the departure of winger Crysencio Summerville.

Summerville joined West Ham United over the weekend and he played a huge part in the Whites’ success last season.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Leeds United finished 3rd last season and reached the play-off final, but they fell short of promotion and as a result have lost some big names from their squad.

Daniel Farke’s side are seeking a replacement for him now, and they appear to have shortlisted Norwich City’s Rowe as the ideal man.

The Telegraph are reporting that Leeds United are set to make a £7m opening offer for the young English winger as Farke hopes to recruit from his old club to benefit his current one.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A promising background

The 21-year-old had a successful Championship campaign last season.

He made 34 Championship appearances, scoring 12 and assisting two in the league. His performances helped David Wagner’s side reach the top six, but the German boss has since departed and Johannes Hoff Thorup is the man at the helm of Carrow Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Norwich City have just sold Gabriel Sara to Galatasaray and Rowe may be set to follow as the Canaries struggle to hold onto their key talents.

Rowe is a versatile attacker who can play on both wings and through the middle as a ten.

He has also featured in 13 top flight games already, but he struggled to contribute during those and he was still very young and inexperienced at the time.

Getting over the line

Leeds United will be wanting promotion this season. They won’t want to spend any longer out of the Premier League than needed and Farke’s side are in a decent position to go and challenge for the top two spots this season.

They could do with a few more additions and it seems they are going for them, but it is likely they won’t have a fully settled squad come this weekend’s opening fixture.

The transfer window doesn’t shut until the end of the this month and that does give the Whites a fair amount of time to get a couple more deals over the line.

However, the addition of Rowe would be seen as quite an important one and the sooner that could be completed the better. But, given his importance to the Canaries it is unlikely this will be a quickly settled transfer.

Leeds United begin their season this weekend with a home clash against John Mousinho’s Portsmouth who are about to play their first Championship game after an extended absence from the division.