‘Got to be up there’ – Leeds United 2024/25 season prediction: The72

Leeds United head into the 2024/25 campaign off the back of a play-off final defeat to Southampton and a pretty quiet transfer window so far.

Leeds United battled hard last season to overhaul a seemingly impossible gap between themselves and Leicester City, but the Whites fell at the last hurdle in that 1-0 Wembley loss to the Saints.

It was a chaotic start to last season with players leaving Elland Road due to relegation clauses written into their contracts. Wilfried Gnonto and his transfer stance did not help the atmosphere at the club.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Whites boss Daniel Farke recovered from this chaotic start to last season’s campaign and marched the West Yorkshire side up the Championship table. An unbeaten start to the 2024 part of their 2023/24 campaign saw them undefeated up to the March international break.

Farke remains at the helm for Leeds United, providing a degree of stability in LS11. The arrivals of Joe Rodon and Jayden Bogle have given him some support in the transfer market, and both of these players will step straight into the starting XI when the season starts at the weekend.

The Whites still have time to make more permanent additions to their squad. They most certainly will have irons in the fire and there is plenty of time before the window slams shut.

With the opening day clash against Portsmouth on the horizon, the time has arrived to predict just how Leeds United will fare in their 2024/25 campaign. One of our writers has their say on this…

Graham Smeaton

“Leeds United still have time in the current transfer window to be able to dictate a strong start to their campaign. Of course, they will be looking to be as exciting an attacking side as last season, minus Crysencio Summerville.

“A priority will be to replace Summerville’s talismanic presence, goals and assists. Jonathan Rowe is being linked with a move, but even without replacing Summerville, there is optimism at Elland Road that Leeds could have another successful campaign.

“Stability has not always been a key driving factor behind the scenes with the Whites. Relative stability has been consolidated of late. Since 49ers Enterprises took over the full ownership of Leeds United, things are on a more even keel.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

“The Leeds United fanbase does not unanimously support the 49ers’ aims and directions. There is dissent on social media regarding the sales of Summerville and Archie Gray, the latter being a generational talent.

“Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United has replaced Gray as right-back. The jury is likely to still be out on Summerville’s sale, and this will continue until a suitable replacement for the Dutch youngster is sourced. Should Leeds United be able to do this, it will go a long way to calming a lot of Whites fans’ fears.

“I think that Farke and Leeds have got to be up there aiming for a play-off place at the very least. A play-off place would see the Whites sell themselves short, so I can see them gaining that with relative ease.

“If asked to give a definite prediction after looking into a crystal ball, I would provide this answer. I’d stick my neck out and say a top-two finish is within their capabilities.”

Prediction: Automatic promotion