Leeds United register interest in Premier League defender

Leeds United have registered an interest in Wolves defender Hugo Bueno, as per Dave Azzopardi

Leeds United will be hoping this is the year they return to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side couldn’t have come much closer last time out on both fronts. In the league they finished third after finishing the season with a good run of form, and in the play-off final they lost narrowly to Southampton at Wembley.

Image courtesy of: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS.

Now, they will be hoping to secure a top two spot and not leave their chances down to the lottery that is the play-offs.

Bueno, 21, has been eyed by several different clubs this summer. Norwich City have already had an approach rejected for the Spaniard and now another Championship team have joined the race.

Leeds United are said to be the latest side to have shown interest in Bueno, but there is still strong competition as Celtic and Feyenoord remain keen. Wolves would only be willing to loan him this season, with no option to buy or extend.

Celtic and Feyenoord still keen. Would be a straight loan, no option. — Dave (@daveazzopardi) August 4, 2024

Adding depth

Bueno would fill a gap in the Leeds United squad that could do with a bit more cover and quality.

The 21-year-old featured in 21 Premier League games last season for Gary O’Neil’s side and that experience should go a long way should he move to the second tier on loan this summer.

He has now made 42 top flight outings in his senior career, and 48 for Wolves’ first team so far.

However, he could do with a full season of consistent senior football and a loan move is the only way he is likely to get that this coming season.

Leeds United would offer him the chance to be competing at the top end of the second tier and in a quality team at that. However, the top flight interest in Scotland and the Netherlands may tempt both Bueno and Wolves into pursuing those avenues first.

Pushing for the top

Farke’s side know how important it is that they hit the ground running this season.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

They struggled for form and momentum at the start of last season and that arguably cost them promotion in the end.

It will be hoped they can start strong this time around and given the majority of the squad now know what Farke is after, there is a good chance that will happen.

However, they have seen several big names depart this summer and it will be interesting to see how they cope without them going forward.

Their first league game is against Portsmouth at Elland Road this Saturday in what will be a tough test against a newly-promoted side who will be looking to make their mark on the division.