‘9/10’, ‘Always a threat’ – Leeds United star sparkles in statement Valencia victory

Leeds United ended a perfect pre-season in style with a 2-1 win over Valencia in front of over 32,000 fans at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United fans are notoriously hard to please. Yet, even the most ardent supporter must have been left impressed by the Whites’ display against a solid Valencia outfit.

Their side attacked from the off and had their La Liga opponents on the back foot from the opening whistle.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

After exchanging possession, Daniel Farke’s side opened the scoring through Mateo Joseph. Junior Firpo strode forward, finding Georginio Rutter whose clever through ball found Joseph, with the young striker turning Valencia’s defence inside-out before curling in a right-footed effort.

Leeds United continued to press and the chances persisted. As half-time approached, Rutter stole the ball inside Valencia’s half of the field, jinking his way into the area and lofting a deft ball over the onrushing ‘keeper and recovering defenders.

The second half was a spicier affair, a stung Valencia outfit taking no prisoners in the way they tackled Leeds and halted their progress. The opening 10 minutes of the half saw yellow cards for Rafa Mir and Javi Guerra, as well as for Ethan Ampadu.

Mir was later given a second yellow, earning himself a red and a sending off.

A flurry of changes by Farke saw a different Leeds United side enter the end part of the half than had started it. Academy trio Charlie Crew, James Debayo and Sam Chambers all got useful minutes.

Valencia managed a late consolation through Martín Tejón to give the scoreline a tinge of respectability for the Spaniard who finished mid-table in last season’s La Liga campaign.

Rutter shines in Valencia win

Among a raft of good performances, one stood out for Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth.

That player was Leeds United standout Rutter, with a goal and an assist from the mercurial Frenchman landing him a 9/10 rating from Smyth. The reporter had this to say about his performance against Valencia:

“A man enjoying his football. Provided the assist for Joseph’s opener and then added a truly beautiful finish for the second. Beat players for fun. Worked his socks off. Always held a threat.“

Rutter was a joy to watch, as he always is. His contributions to an excellent Leeds United display were there for all to see. The assist was your usual Rutter slide rule pass to set Joseph up for the opener.

However, his goal was not only well-taken, but it also showed the level of skill that the Frenchman brings to the Whites.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Leeds United glow shines through Rutter

A lot has been made of Leeds United losing Crysencio Summerville. The young Dutchman will be a big loss, that is for sure.

However, Rutter made it look like business as usual for the West Yorkshire giants.

The smiling Frenchman played in the no. 10 slot behind Joseph and struck up an instant rapport with the England U20 international. Both players look to have claimed these starting positions in Farke’s plans for next season.

In truth, he made it look very easy against a Valencia outfit that finished 9th in La Liga last season. All this bodes well for next weekend when Leeds face Portsmouth in their Championship opener. Last season was a breakout one for the France youth international. He looks like he is ready to kick on from there.