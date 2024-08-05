Ipswich Town offered chance to sign Leeds United and Watford target

Ipswich Town have been offered the chance to sign Fode Ballo-Toure from AC Milan, amid Championship interest, as per Calciomercato (via Sport Witness ).

Ipswich Town are gearing up for life back in the top flight after their promotion last year.

Kieran McKenna’s side made it two promotions in two seasons and their dramatic rise from League One has been completed.

Leeds United and Watford meanwhile are preparing for another season in the Championship.

The Whites finished 3rd last season and reached the play-off final, but the Hornets ended up in the bottom half after a poor campaign.

They were both linked with AC Milan defender Ballo-Toure last week as they attempt to bolster their backline.

However, a fresh report from Italy claims Premier League side Ipswich Town have been offered the chance to sign him after he rejected the chance to sign for Besiktas.

It is claimed the player prefers a move to the top flight this summer.

Turning their focus elsewhere

The 27-year-old spent last season at Fulham and he struggled to make his mark at Craven Cottage.

He only played six league games, but he remains confident he can compete in England’s top tier.

The fact he wants a move to the Premier League does make it seem unlikely that Daniel Farke or Tom Cleverley will manage to win the race for him this summer.

They must now turn their attention elsewhere as they look to strengthen in the final few weeks of the summer transfer window.

Ipswich Town are a side on the up and if they can survive the first season in the Premier League then there is every chance they kick on up the division in the years to come.

Ballo-Toure needs regular game time, he only made ten Serie A appearances for AC Milan the last time he spent a year there, and he could really do with a full season of consistent minutes now. The Championship would be the best place for that, but it seems far-fetched at the moment.

However, Ipswich Town do already have two left backs in their ranks and unless one departs it seems unusual that they would add another.

The season ahead

Watford will be hoping to improve under Cleverley, but their summer business so far has been concerning and many fans believe the new boss is being hung out to dry by those above him.

The former Watford midfielder should have the buy-in from the players and fans, but the board will need to give him patience this season.

Leeds United will be aiming for promotion this season. Farke’s side will want an automatic spot this time around, but they still have work to do this summer.

Leeds United begin their season with a clash at home against Portsmouth, whilst Watford travel to the Den to face Millwall.