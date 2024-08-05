‘His hands are tied’ – Hull City 2024/25 season prediction: The72

Hull City head into the 2024/25 season off the back of a turbulent summer.

Hull City finished 7th in the Championship table in the last campaign and missed out on the play-offs by three points.

The Tigers subsequently sacked Liam Rosenior and have brought in former Stuttgart and Hamburg boss Tim Walter as his replacement.

Loan players such as Fabio Carvalho, Liam Delap and Tyler Morton have all since returned to their parent clubs after impressive spells, whilst the likes of Aaron Connolly, Greg Docherty and Billy Sharp were released.

Hull City‘s squad size has been further reduced by the inevitable sales of Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene to Ipswich Town and Aston Villa respectively, whilst Matt Ingram, Ryan Allsop and Ozan Tufan have also been sold.

In terms of incomings, Ryan Giles’ temporary switch from Luton Town has been made permanent. Meanwhile, right-back Cody Drameh has joined after leaving Leeds United and midfielder Marvin Mehlem has arrived from Darmstadt.

Up first for the Tigers is a home clash against Bristol City this weekend. In the meantime, here is a prediction of how they could fare, with one of our writers having their say…

Harry Mail

“Liam Rosenior’s exit from Hull City raised eyebrows. On one side of the argument he did a great job with the Tigers, steadied the ship, could attract big players and instilled a distinct style of play and identity. However, on the other hand, he ultimately failed to get a squad littered with quality talent into the top six.

“Tim Walter has arrived at the MKM Stadium has arrived with some decent pedigree behind him from his time at Hamburg and has a win percentage of 50.25% throughout his managerial career to date. He needs to be backed though and his hands are tied at the moment.

“Hull City were inevitably going to lose Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves, along with their loan players, so this summer was always going to be a rebuild. There just haven’t been enough incoming signings yet, for one reason or another.

“It is no secret that the club have missed out on players like Kieffer Moore and Brandon Thomas Asante. It is easy to get caught up with the meltdown on social media from fans about the lacking of signings. The hierarchy are waiting for the right players to become available though and the calibre of target they are after come with strong competition from elsewhere.

“There is no point in signing players for the sake of it. The Tigers have wasted money since Acun Ilicali’s takeover in 2022 on the likes of Ryan Woods, Jason Lokilo, Benjamin Tetteh and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, to name but a few, so you can see why they are being careful.

“More arrivals will come before the deadline in late August. For now though, it doesn’t take an expert to recognise that their current squad isn’t ready and lacks depth but there is still time. If they head into Bristol City without any new faces this week, they could be in for a long afternoon.”

Prediction: Mid-table