Hull City trying hard to land Premier League winger ahead of Leeds United and QPR

Hull City are ‘trying hard’ in their pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Hull City want to take the attacker on loan for the upcoming season and are looking to fend off competition from Championship sides Leeds United, QPR, Sheffield United and Watford. Southampton are said to have had a permanent bid rejected for the player.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

Rak-Sakyi, 21, is facing an uncertain future at Crystal Palace right now and they have a big decision to make on where to send him next. He also has admirers in Europe from Lyon and Anderlecht, as per South London Press reporter Edmund Brack on X.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Nixon has reported on Patreon that the Tigers are pushing hard to get him ahead of their league rivals. The Eagles ‘will let’ him head out the exit door on a temporary basis which has put his various suitors on red alert.

Hull City pushing for Crystal Palace winger

Hull City need more quality in their attacking department and could see Rak-Sakyi as someone to bolster their options.

They could be an attractive proposition for the youngster as they would be able to offer him regular game time.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Wingers like Jarrod Bowen, Keane Lewis-Potter and more recently Jaden Philogene have all used the platform provided by the Tigers to elevate their careers.

Rak-Sakyi is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2027 meaning the Eagles are under no pressure to sell him anytime soon, hence why Southampton have been rebuffed.

Loaning him out now would be a sensible choice and would help him get more experience under his belt.

He played in Chelsea’s academy before switching to his current club in 2019.

The forward has since risen up through the youth ranks and has made 12 appearances so far in his career, eight of which came in the last campaign.

The England youth international also had a stint at Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 season and was a hit with the Addicks in League One, firing 15 goals in 49 matches before heading back to Crystal Palace.

What next for Hull City target?

Hull City need to see off the likes of Leeds United, QPR, Sheffield United and Watford if they are to get him.

The Tigers lost 2-0 away at Reading last time out in their latest friendly.

Tim Walter’s side kick-start the new season with a home clash against Bristol City next weekend.

They have delved into the market to land full-back pair Ryan Giles and Cody Drameh from Luton Town and Leeds United respectively this summer, as well as midfielder Marvin Mehlem from Darmstadt, but need more.