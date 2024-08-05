Manchester City starlet to undergo Hull City medical, loan deal agreed

Hull City are set to sign Manchester City prospect Finley Burns on loan with a medical set for tomorrow, as per Fabrizio Romano

Hull City are in need of some new signings before the season begins this weekend.

The Tigers have seen a whole host of players move on from the club over the summer transfer window to date. It puts new boss Tim Walter in a tough spot as he embarks on his maiden campaign at the MKM Stadium.

However, there is ample time for fresh faces to come through the doors before the window slams shut. Deadline day is nearing though, with the date set for August 30th this summer.

Now, it seems Hull City are set to get another fresh addition over the line.

Writing on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano states a loan deal for Manchester City youngster Finley Burns has been agreed. The Tigers have won the race for the 21-year-old prospect, who will spend the upcoming campaign out on loan once again.

Burns will undergo a medical on Humberside tomorrow (Tuesday) ahead of the proposed move.

As Romano notes, the youngster has two years left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium. The deal will give him another shot at finding regular first-team football away from Pep Guardiola and co.

Back to the Championship

Some Championship fans may well be familiar with Burns after his half-season stay at Swansea City back in 2022. He was just 18 at the time, so comes into this Hull City move a more developed player.

He was emerging from the Manchester City youth ranks as a top defensive prospect, mainly playing as a centre-back then. However, Burns struggled in South Wales with the move seemingly coming too soon, so he returned to the City youth setup.

A year passed and Steve Evans took him on loan to Stevenage for last season. That stint was far more successful, with the majority of his 43 appearances coming in defensive midfield.

Burns has developed well and earned his latest shot in the Championship, so Hull City will be hoping he can build on his Stevenage stay and find joy under Walter.

Other areas to bolster

Burns will be a welcome signing for Hull City, offering his services at centre-back and in defensive midfield. However, there’s a need for further additions, so the hard work can’t stop there.

The main shortages are in attack with Oscar Estupinan currently the only striker on the books. Out wide, options are limited too, and midfielders wouldn’t go amiss after departures for Ozan Tufan, Adama Traore, Ryan Woods and Callum Jones.

A Jacob Greaves replacement is being sought too, so there’s a lot of work to be done before the window slams shut later this month.