Hull City join Burnley, Middlesbrough in bidding for 21-year-old star

Hull City are in the market for new recruits before the summer window slams shut later this month.

The Tigers need to make a string of fresh signings but the attacking department is sure to be one of real importance. Several players have moved on from the MKM Stadium and new boss Tim Walter needs to be backed before embarking on the 2024/25 campaign.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

Now, it seems Hull City have thrown themselves into the fight for Bristol City striker Tommy Conway.

Middlesbrough made the first move for the Scot with the door open for him to leave Ashton Gate with Burnley engaging in swap deal talks. The Tigers have now made a move of their own, with Bristol Live reporter James Piercy writing on X that a bid in the £5m range has been made.

Sorry, on holiday so not able to do story, but understand Hull City have now also made a bid for Tommy Conway. Is also in the £5m range. Not sure on exact structure. Is being considered. There’s also a fourth Champ club in the mix along with Boro and Burnley #BristolCity 👍 — James Piercy (@piercy360) August 5, 2024

Piercy adds another Championship side is in the mix, and intriguingly, separate coverage of the story from Darren Witcoop named Stoke City as another side to have explored a deal.

Five Championship clubs have shown an interest in Bristol City striker Tommy Conway. £5million fee, which includes add ons, being discussed. Hull join Middlesbrough and Burnley in making an official bid. Believe Stoke have also explored a deal. #bcfc #hcafc #burnley #scfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 5, 2024

Conway sees his deal at Bristol City expire next summer and the Robins are keen to cash in now. It means they would avoid losing him on the cheap in January, or for nothing at the end of the season.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Birmingham City Watford

A move awaits

It seems for all intents and purposes that Conway will be moving on from Bristol City this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The player wants to move onto pastures new and the Robins are keen to get a good fee for one of their top assets while they can. That is sure to pique interests, and it certainly has done here.

Image courtesy of: RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS.

What remains to be seen though is just where the Scotland international ends up. The wide Championship interest from Hull City, Burnley, Middlesbrough and Stoke City suggests he’ll be remaining in the second-tier, but a Premier League club or any top-flight could yet make a swoop and gazump the quartet financially.

Bristol City may just be hoping for a scenario like that as a Conway bidding war ensues. It could see them earn a bigger fee for the striker than they expected with clubs keen to secure the services of a promising young striker.

Hull’s striker need

Hull City could do with additions across the pitch, but up top, there is absolutely no depth.

Oscar Estupinan is back with the club after being recalled from his Bahia loan but beyond him, there are no senior strikers on the books. Ryan Longman played there earlier in his career, but otherwise, it’s slim pickings for new manager Walter.

As such, Conway isn’t the only striker needed. At least one more will be needed afterwards if he is to join.

The battle for his signature won’t make things easy either. A deal could be a way away yet, so the Tigers will have to have other targets in mind to move for with the new season just days from starting.