Crewe Alexandra targeting move for League One man

Huddersfield Town midfielder Josh Austerfield is wanted back by Crewe Alexandra this summer, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon

Huddersfield Town have a big decision to make on what to do with the player between now and the end of the transfer window. He is under contract at the John Smith’s Stadium until June 2026.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Austerfield, 22, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Crewe Alexandra after linking up with them in the January transfer window. He helped the Cheshire outfit reach the League Two play-offs but they were beaten in the final at Wembley by Crawley Town.

In this latest update regarding his situation, journalist Nixon has claimed on Patreon that the Railwaymen want to re-sign him if they can. His fate lies in the hands of the Terriers as their new boss Michael Duff weighs up what to do next ahead of the new campaign.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Austerfield has been on the books at Huddersfield Town for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks. He has been a regular for them at various youth levels in the past and made his first-team debut back in 2020.

The Yorkshireman has made six appearances for the Terriers to date and has been loaned out to the likes of Brighouse Town, Hyde United, Harrogate Town and Morecambe to boost his development.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

He spent time at Morecambe during the back end of the 2022/23 campaign in League One and played 14 times for the Shrimps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Huddersfield Town then kept him for the first-half of last term whilst they were in the Championship.

He wasn’t guaranteed game time though, hence why he was loaned out to Crewe Alexandra to get some minutes.

Austerfield could actually be a useful option for Duff now in the third tier and the Terriers’ relegated may help his chances of breaking into their team.

What next?

Huddersfield Town slipped out of the second tier along with Birmingham City and Rotherham United and will be eyeing an immediate promotion.

As for Crewe Alexandra, they will want to get into the top seven again under Lee Bell.

Bringing back Austerfield would be a shrewd bit of business by the Railwaymen if they were able to get him.

Time will tell whether they are able to do so though and the Terriers need to consider what is best for his development. They face an away trip to London Road on the opening day this weekend to face Peterborough United.