Wrexham favourite wanted by EFL side

Grimsby Town boss David Artell has said he is ‘hopeful’ of landing Wrexham midfielder Jordan Davies.

Grimsby Town are keen on luring the promoted to League One man back down to League Two in this window. The Mariners managed to stay up last season and will be hoping to compete higher up the table next time around.

Davies, 25, helped the Red Dragons go up last year under Phil Parkinson. They finished 2nd in the division behind Stockport County and they got promoted along with Mansfield Town and Crawley Town.

In this latest update, Artell has said in an interview with BBC Humberside Sport (via Evening Leader): “I think that’s fairly common knowledge now. We’re hopeful it will get done, but until it gets done, there’s no point – it’s just speculation. We’ve got to agree to the terms and everything else and if we do, then I’m sure it will help.”

Davies would be an eye-catching signing for Grimsby Town if they were able to get him. He would inject more quality into their ranks.

He started his career at Wrexham and rose up through their academy ranks as a youngster.

The former Wales youth international, who represented his country at Under-17 and Under-19 levels, was loaned out to Bangor City to get some experience under his belt.

Davies was lured away from the Racecourse Ground as a teenager by Brighton and Hove Albion in 2017.

He then spent three years at the AMEX Stadium but never played for the Seagulls’ first-team.

Wrexham brought him back home in 2020 and he has since helped them rise from the National League to League One.

Davies has made 142 appearances in all competitions for the Welsh club and has scored 37 goals.

His game time dried up a bit last term though and he was limited to only 17 outings.

Therefore, a temporary exit to Grimsby Town could be beneficial for him and give him the opportunity to get some regular minutes.

What next for Wrexham man?

Wrexham have a big decision to make on what to do with Davies.

His chances of getting into their starting XI may well be slim in the third tier.

He still has a couple of years left on his deal though so even if he was given the green light to depart, he could still have a future with his boyhood team.

Wrexham start the new season with a home clash against Wycombe Wanderers before they lock horns with Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup at Bramall Lane next Tuesday.