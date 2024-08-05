Charlton Athletic struggling to agree terms with departed QPR man amid Blackburn Rovers interest

Charlton Athletic are ‘struggling’ to agree terms with free agent goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, according to reporter Alan Nixon on X

Charlton Athletic are keen on snapping up the stopper on a free transfer this summer following his exit from QPR at the end of last season. Championship side Blackburn Rovers are also in the frame for his signature.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Begovic, 36, was signed by the Hoops last year following Seny Dieng’s exit to Middlesbrough and made 46 appearances in all competitions for the London outfit last season. However, he cut ties with them following the end of his contract and has been weighing up his options over recent times.

The Addicks are reportedly eyeing a move to lure him to The Valley as they target more arrivals ahead of the upcoming campaign. In this latest update regarding his situation though, journalist Nixon has suggested on X that they haven’t been able to strike an agreement for him at this stage.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Charlton Athletic could see Begovic as someone to add more experience to their goalkeeping department.

They have already brought in Will Mannion from Cambridge United between the sticks this summer but are wanting more competition for that particular position.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Begovic has played just under 450 games in his career to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ex-Bosnia and Herzegovina international started out in England at Portsmouth and played 17 times as a youngster at Fratton Park.

He then had spells at Stoke City, Chelsea, AFC Bournemouth and Everton before linking up with the R’s.

It remains to be seen at this stage where he will end up next though, with Charlton Athletic apparently not able to match his demands just yet.

What next?

The Addicks may need to turn their attention elsewhere soon if they aren’t able to get a deal done for Begovic, which could in turn open the door for Blackburn Rovers.

Nathan Jones’ side played their last friendly over the weekend and beat Portsmouth 2-0 at home.

They are now looking ahead to their opening day clash against Wigan Athletic away on Saturday as they aim to start with a win in the North West.

Jones believes his team are in a good place and has told the club website: “We just have to be consistent. We want to do the basics right, we want to make sure that we are a certain team, we play aggressive. It was a different type of game today in terms of it was a high-quality game. Wimbledon was a bit more of a scrap. We’ve got to learn to be able to do both.”