Cardiff City agree deal to sign Manchester City youngster for seven figure fee

Cardiff City have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City youngster Alex Robertson for an initial fee of around £1m, as per Alex Crook

Cardiff City are set to add another to their ranks ahead of the Championship season kicking off this weekend.

Erol Bulut’s side have had a good transfer window so far, but they don’t appear yet settled with their squad as they look to strengthen further after a positive campaign last time around.

The Bluebirds rose from a relegation battle to 12th in the space of one season and they will be hoping to close the gap to the top six this year.

They have been linked with Robertson for sometime now, and they faced competition from the likes of Hull City who reportedly also had Robertson on their radar.

Now, a deal has been agreed for Robertson to move to Wales and Crook reports that it is for a fee of around £1m initially, with a significant sell-on clause installed into the agreement.

A great signing

Robertson did very well on loan last season for Portsmouth in League One.

He only played 23 league games before picking up an injury which would end his campaign, but in those appearances he managed one goal and four assists from midfield.

The Manchester City prospect has played 37 games for their U21, contributing to ten goals and 25 times for their U18, contributing to 18 goals.

Cardiff City will be hoping they can extract goals and assists from him this season as the 21-year-old still has his best years ahead of him.

It will be his first experience of Championship football and it will be interesting to see how he copes with the demands, but if managed well he should be a big part of their success this coming campaign.

A bright future

Cardiff City appear to be heading on the right path.

Bulut’s side will be hoping to hit the ground running this season, and their summer business so far suggests they are serious about doing well this season.

The transfer window doesn’t shut until the end of this month and there’s still plenty of time for them to recruit further or even let one or two depart.

Robertson though is a great addition and is another sign that they are doing the right things.

Keeping him fit will be key, but if they manage that then he could quite quickly become a star feature in Wales.

Bulut will know though that no success is guaranteed at this level and it will be interesting to see if his methods are as effective this year as they were last.

Cardiff City begin their 2024/25 Championship campaign this Saturday when they welcome Sunderland in their opening fixture.