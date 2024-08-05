Burnley midfielder could double his wage with summer transfer to Turkey

Burnley midfielder Sander Berge could be on the move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce this summer, as per Sabah (via Sport Witness ).

Burnley are preparing for life back in the Championship this coming season.

Scott Parker is tasked with getting the Clarets back into the Premier League after they were relegated at the first time of asking last season.

Vincent Kompany won the second tier whilst at Turf Moor, but his side struggled to adapt to the demands in the top tier and they finished 19th last time around.

Now, following Kompany’s departure, Parker is building his squad ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Berge, 26, played 37 Premier League games for Burnley last season. He scored once and assisted a further two in the top flight after making the move from Sheffield United last summer.

He played over 100 times for the Blades across both the second tier and top flight and it seems he could be on the move again this summer.

Manchester United were surprisingly linked with him last week, but it is now Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce who are the latest club to register interest.

It is claimed that the Turkish giants are willing to double Berge’s earnings and it is thought the player would be keen on the move, however it remains to be seen whether Fenerbahce can come close to Burnley’s €25m asking price.

An important player

The 26-year-old has plenty of Championship experience and his quality speaks for itself.

The former KRC Genk man would be an asset for Parker to have at his disposal this season, but the offer from Turkey could be near impossible for Burnley to compete with this summer.

If the player wants the move then it may make things even tougher for the Clarets, but with a few weeks left of the summer window there is still time for negotiations.

The season ahead

Burnley could do with putting an end to this Berge saga one way or another as soon as possible.

The earlier he is sold, if he is to be sold, means the longer they have to recruit elsewhere and reinforce their side.

Parker has two Championship promotions on his CV so far and the aim will be for him to make that three this season.

Burnley definitely have a more than capable squad and the expectation will be for them to challenge for a top two spot this year.

The season begins this week and Parker’s first competitive game at the helm of the club is away to Luton Town next Monday night. It will be a tough test for both sides who both competed in the Premier League last season, but it will be a good measure as to which of them have prepared well enough to compete this year.