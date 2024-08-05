‘Anything less is a failure’ – Birmingham City 2024/25 season prediction: The72

Birmingham City are preparing to spend the 2024/25 campaign in League One after relegation from the Championship last time around.

The Blues will be determined to leave the season in the past, but it’s crucial that the club hierarchy learn from their mistakes if they’re to come good on their ambitious plans to take the club back to the top of the English game in the years to come.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

After starting well under John Eustace, the ownership made the controversial decision to sack him and bring in Wayne Rooney. That started the downward spiral, dropping from the play-off picture to relegation contention before deciding to part ways with Rooney too.

Tony Mowbray arrived as his replacement, but just as improvements started, an unforeseen turn in the manager’s health forced him to the sidelines. His assistant Mark Venus struggled as caretaker boss before Gary Rowett was placed at the helm until the end of the season.

However, Birmingham City were unable to turn the tide and with the damage done, they were relegated to League One.

That hasn’t ended their lofty aims for the future though, and this summer has been one of unseen proportions. The Blues have placed Chris Davies at the helm for his first senior management job and he’s been heavily backed in the transfer market. Big deals for Christoph Klarer, Willum Thor Willumsson, Emil Hansson, Alex Cochrane, Alfie May and more have been struck.

It means expectations are high, with many tipping them for big success.

Here, we issue out predictions for Birmingham City as the 2024/25 season nears…

James Ray

“Birmingham City have a lot of questions to answer in the new season.

“They have enjoyed a level of spending never seen before in League One and that simply has to yield results. The title will be the aim and arguably, anything less is a failure given the players they have in their ranks and the money that has gone into building this squad.

“Automatic promotion will be the bare minimum, so Davies must meet expectations in his maiden season.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

“For me though, this is a vital one for the club hierarchy too. They’ve spoken about their ambitious plans for the future and they have certainly backed their desire to take the Blues to the top by splashing the cash this summer.

“However, in terms of decision making and executing these plans, they’re yet to prove themselves. The decision to sack Eustace will go down as one of the worst in recent memory and while the circumstances that followed weren’t entirely in their hands, they are ultimately responsible.

“The club must prove they can do more than just throw money at the team and make big plans. This season the proof will be in the pudding.

“After such investment, they have to win the title, and I’ll back them to do it. We’ve seen teams drop into League One and expect to bounce back straight away, only to fail. Birmingham City must not get sucked into that, so there can’t be any complacency.”

Prediction: League winners