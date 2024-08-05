Barnsley and Rotherham United target Charlton Athletic midfielder in loan move

Barnsley and Rotherham United will be playing League One football this coming season.

They reached the play-offs last time around, but failed to earn promotion after scraping a top six finish losing their form towards the end of the campaign.

Rotherham United were relegated from the Championship and will be hoping under Steve Evans that a second tier return comes sooner rather than later.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Taylor, 23, played just five third tier games for the Addicks last season. An injury struck season led to him failing to build any sort of consistency over the course of the year.

He made 26 appearances for Burton Albion in League One the year before and the defensive midfielder could be on his way out of The Valley this summer.

Barnsley and Rotherham United are both reportedly lining up loan moves for Taylor as they hope to bolster their squad ahead of what is set to be a long and competitive campaign.

A lot to be desired

The 23-year-old can play at League One level. He was a decent option at the Brewers, but he has struggled to make his mark at Charlton Athletic.

Barnsley and Rotherham United will be targeting promotion and it is a challenge that should only benefit Taylor’s development.

A full season competing for more regular minutes is what’s needed of him this season and if he is to get that out on loan then that is certainly the best move for all parties.

If he can keep fit that would be a huge bonus as well and he does still have room and time to grow and develop.

The season ahead

Taylor needs minutes, he is simply best going wherever he is guaranteed to play more.

The summer transfer window doesn’t shut for another few weeks yet though and the Addicks should take their time in ensuring they send their man to the best place for his progress to allow him to return next year in the strongest possible position.

Taylor is best off getting his move as early as possible though to allow him more time to get up to speed and settle into his new club. A move before this weekend would be ideal, but it seems unlikely at the moment and in the meantime it will be interesting to see if he features for Nathan Jones’ side this weekend.

The League One campaign gets underway this week. Barnsley start with a home clash against Mansfield Town this Friday evening, Rotherham United will look to pick up three points against Exeter City away from home and Charlton Athletic will be looking for a bright start away to Wigan Athletic.