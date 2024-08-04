West Brom midfielder eyed by Championship rival, deal expires in 2025

West Brom are preparing for their fourth consecutive Championship campaign this summer and have already sanctioned 13 exits from the Hawthorns throughout pre-season.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Cedric Kipre, Nathaniel Chalobah, Matt Phillips and Ethan Ingram have sealed free transfers to Stade Reims, Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and Dundee FC respectively, whilst Martin Kelly, Erik Pieters, Adam Reach and Yann M’Vila have all been released and are yet to find a club.

Joining them through the exit door has been Brandon Thomas-Asante, Okay Yokuslu, Conor Townsend and Zac Ashworth to Coventry City, Trabzonspor, Ipswich Town and Blackpool.

A loan deal was also agreed for Josh Griffiths to join Bristol Rovers for the season, and now reporter Daniel Marsh has claimed that a 14th possible departure could be on the cards as Millwall eye a move for Molumby.

Exclusive: #Millwall interested in doing a deal for #WBA midfielder Jayson Molumby. 24yo Republic of Ireland international spent time on loan at the Den previously + was a big hit. In the final year of his contract at the Hawthorns.https://t.co/Xtsw0Hze79 — Dan Marsh (@DanielMarsh92) August 4, 2024

The 24-year-old signed for West Brom from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022 following a successful loan spell and has since gone on to make 103 appearances for the Baggies in all competitions.

Now into the final year of his deal at the Hawthorns, Millwall are eyeing a reunion with the Republic of Ireland international who spent time on loan at the Den during the 2019/20 campaign.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Molumby is no stranger to Millwall supporters following his spell at the club five years ago, then 19 years of age.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having signed on loan from Brighton, the midfielder was a regular feature throughout the campaign and racked up 40 appearances in total across all competitions.

He scored one goal and registered one assist during his time in London, playing his part as Milwall came agonisingly close to reaching the play-offs with an 8th place finish just two points shy of 6th.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

His form for the Lions saw him earn a new deal at Brighton, though first team opportunities remained limited in the Premier League and he was later sent on loan to Preston North End midway through the following season.

Since departing Millwall, he has faced off against his former suitors on three occasions and failed to win each time.

Sensible business for West Brom

Despite winning the Supporters’ Player of the Year Award during his first campaign with the Baggies, it could prove to be a smart move from the West Midlands outfit if they are able to cash in on the Irishman before he is able depart for free next summer.

Molumby spent almost half of last season on the sidelines with a foot injury, so Carlos Corberan will already have an idea of how to shape his squad without the former Brighton man, although it may also be wise to consider a replacement before agreeing his exit.

Defensive midfielder Ousmane Diakite has already been acquired from TSV Hartberg, which may make the possible loss of Molumby a little easier, but John Swift and Alex Mowatt would then become the only remaining midfielders beside Diakite within the Baggies’ roster.

With less than a year now remaining on the player’s deal, however, it might be wise to negotiate with Millwall in case the fee they receive could help further bolster their squad for the future.