Ambitious League Two side join race for Sunderland midfielder

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton is now the subject of interest from MK Dons , reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon

Sunderland will be prioritising more new signings over the final weeks of the summer transfer window as Regis Le Bris looks to make an impact on the squad after coming over from Lorient.

Ian Poveda was the last new signing at the Stadium of Light. Alan Browne preceded him as the first addition of the Le Bris chapter, with Simon Moore arriving earlier in the window.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

However, there are players who could move on from the Black Cats too. Among them is midfielder Elliot Embleton, who is fit again after long-term injury.

Blackpool have been said keen on a deal for the Sunderland man, but it seems they’re facing ambitions rival interest from League Two.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has said MK Dons are interested in bringing Embleton in to the club as the door opens for him to move on from the Championship club.

The Black Cats would be willing to sell, but admirers Blackpool are keen to see that the 25-year-old can play regularly first after a tough time with injuries.

As such, MK Dons could move in to sign him on an initial loan with a view to a permanent stay if he gets enough minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

The key for Embleton

Of course, Embleton’s next move will have to be the right one, so there will be much deliberation over just where he heads next. However, for the midfielder, the key is getting solid game time.

He’s had a torrid time with injuries over the years, seeing his Derby County spell cut short last season after picking up a long-term blow. The Sunderland man has been on the road to recovery since and now, the focus turns to finding a new club.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

Blackpool could be an attractive option given their League One status. The fact Embleton has already played there could make for an easy transition into life after his transfer too.

However, with MK Dons keen on a deal and the Tangerines keen to see the midfielder playing first, perhaps the door will swing open for Mike Williamson and co to swoop in.

As said before, the focus will be on incomings at the Stadium of Light while it will be hoped departures are kept at a minimum. And, those who move on will ideally be fringe players, rather than key men who need replacement.

There are some players who could head for the exit alongside Embleton before the window’s end.

The midfield is a well-stocked area, so Jay Matete could be a candidate for a departure. Pierre Ekwah has also drawn interest from elsewhere this summer.

Jewison Bennette could benefit from a fresh start amid questions over his future too.